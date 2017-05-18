What’s Cooking?

By

A few years ago, I created a “Family Favorite Recipe” binder for each of my children and requested they add their favorites to the binder and asked them to share their additions with each of us. This blueberry banana bread is one my daughter, Abbie, contributed. She reworked a banana bread recipe and added blueberries. The blueberry banana bread, spread with a bit of cream cheese, has become one of her children’s special lunch treats. The bread is also good for breakfast, brunch, or snack.

Blueberry Banana Bread

1 ¾ cup flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

a few shakes of cinnamon

3 ripe bananas

1/3 cup olive oil

¾ cup light brown sugar, firmly packed

2 eggs

1 cup frozen wild Maine blueberries

Preheat oven to 350°F; grease a 9 or 10-inch loaf pan.

Combine the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and cinnamon. Mix well.

In a smaller bowl (or the bowl of an electric mixer), mash the bananas with a fork. Add the oil and brown sugar and beat for 1 minute. Add the eggs and beat one minute more. With a spoon, stir this mixture into the flour mixture until the ingredients are well combined. Stir in the frozen blueberries. Pour into the greased loaf pan.

Bake for 65 minutes or until a tester comes out clean.

Lucy McCullough and her husband, Jim, started Catamount Outdoor Family Center on the family farm in 1978 and have been operating Catamount’s B&B since 1996. A former cook at Catamount’s Tavern, she helps manage the farm and works part-time as Catamount’s CFO and office manager.