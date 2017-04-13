What’s Cooking?

By

By Lucy McCullough

Spring is finally here!

It is that time of year when mud is everywhere — a definite sign of spring and the hope that green grass and flowers will soon follow. Perhaps mud season and all good things to come should be celebrated with a delicious Mississippi Mud Cake.

Our friend Claire shared this recipe with us after having supplied us with a serving of this chocolate delight. Needless to say, Claire loves chocolate as much as I do.

Mississippi Mud Cake

2 cups unbleached white flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon salt

1 ¾ cups coffee

¼ cup bourbon, brandy or a coffee, chocolate or mocha liqueur

5 ounces unsweetened chocolate

1 cup butter

2 cups sugar

2 eggs, lightly beaten

1 teaspoon vanilla

Preheat oven to 275 degrees.

Butter a 10-inch bundt pan, and dust it with cocoa.

Sift together flour, baking soda and salt. Heat coffee and liqueur on low for 5 minutes. Add the chocolate and butter and stir until melted. Add sugar and stir until dissolved. Cool and transfer to a large mixing bowl. Add flour mixture to chocolate mixture ½ cup at a time, beating until smooth in between additions. Add eggs and vanilla. Beat for another minute. Pour batter into bundt pan and bake for 1.5 hours, until cake pulls away from side of pan and springs back when touched in the middle. Remove from oven and cool in pan 10 minutes. Invert onto a plate. Remove pan when cake is completely cooled.

Glaze

6 ounces bittersweet chocolate – chopped fine

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

2 tablespoons sugar

¼ cup water

Heat water and add sugar to dissolve. Remove from heat and stir in chocolate and butter until smooth.

“Let’s eat!”

Lucy McCullough and her husband, Jim, started Catamount Outdoor Family Center on the family farm in 1978 and have been operating Catamount’s B&B since 1996. A former cook at Catamount’s Tavern, she helps manage the farm and works part-time as Catamount’s CFO and office manager.