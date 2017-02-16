What’s Cooking?

By

By Lucy McCullough

Sweet memories

The thought of a poppyseed cake came to mind and I haven’t been able to shake it. I haven’t baked this particular cake since the early 1980s. After a period of searching for where I had seen the recipe so long ago, I found it in one of my favorite cookbooks of that time period, “The Moosewood Cookbook,” by Mollie Katzen. No glaze, frosting or icing necessary. Great served plain with a cup of coffee or tea. But if you must, a lemon icing “takes the cake.”

Ukrainian Poppyseed Cake

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Butter two medium loaf pans. Sift together dry ingredients:

3/4 cup poppy seeds

2 cups unbleached white flour

1 cup milk

3 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 pound (2 sticks) butter

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 1/3 cups light brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

3 eggs

1 teaspoon lemon rind

Heat poppy seeds and milk together in a saucepan. Remove from heat right before it boils. Let stand until room temperature.

Cream butter with sugar. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each. Add sifted dry ingredients alternately with poppyseed mixture, stirring well after each addition. Stir in vanilla and lemon rind at the end. Bake in well-greased loaf pans at 350 degrees for 40-50 minutes, or until cake-tester comes out clean.

Lemon Icing

In a bowl combine 1 cup powdered sugar and 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice.

Spread over cake.

Note: If you are about to take a new job that requires drug testing, avoid this cake until after the test. Poppy seeds can give a false positive reading for heroin use.

“Let’s eat!”

Lucy McCullough and her husband, Jim, started Catamount Family Center on the family farm in 1978 and have been operating Catamount Bed and Breakfast since 1996.