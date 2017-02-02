What’s Cooking?

By

By Lucy McCullough

What about pot roast?

In a recent conversation with my daughter about how to prepare a pot roast, she suggested that there were others who might benefit from my including the recipe here. Of course, there are numerous ways to prepare a pot roast. My mother used a pressure cooker. That method always frightened me, but I recall it tasted pretty good. Using the crockpot method is great, especially if you are not able to watch the stove. There are also many bake-in-the-oven braising methods. My mother-in-law simmered the pot roast on the stovetop for 1 1/2 to 2 hours. I use her stovetop method, adding a few herbs and beef stock and occasionally some red wine. I enjoy the wonderful aromas of this comfort food as it simmers and the heartiness of the meal mid-winter.

Beef Pot Roast

Select about a four-pound nicely marbled chuck roast.

In a large stockpot, add bits of the fat removed from the roast. Heat slowly to render the fat, but don’t let it burn. Add more oil or butter to the pot and turn up the heat. Add the beef and sear, turn and sear the other side. Add water or beef stock (adds flavor) to cover.

Add:

1 chopped onion

1 to 2 cloves garlic

1 bay leaf

1 to 2 sprigs of rosemary

1 to 2 sprigs of thyme (dried, if you don’t have fresh is okay)

about 1 cup of red wine (if using)

Bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover and simmer until the meat is tender when pierced with a fork. Add more water or beef stock, if needed.

Remove the pot roast from the stockpot and keep warm while you cook some onions, potatoes, carrots or other vegetables in the broth (make sure the vegetables are cut to size to cook at the same rate). Remove veggies and keep warm while you prepare the gravy (optional). Remove any remaining pieces of the herbs stems and bay leaf. In a measuring cup or small bowl add about 1/4 cup of flour.

Stir in water to make a paste. Slowly add to broth in the stockpot and simmer slowly. Add more flour/water paste as needed to thicken gravy to desired thickness. Serve beef and veggies with the gravy.

“Let’s eat!”