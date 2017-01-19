What’s Cooking?

By

By Lucy McCullough

Starting the year with leftovers

At the beginning of the New Year, we had leftover ham from the holidays. We had purchased a delicious local spiral ham, much larger than we needed, for the nine of us on Christmas day. It was already cooked and only needed to be reheated for 10-12 minutes per pound. The rest of the meal was a breeze to prepare. We had many great meals to follow featuring the leftover ham. There were a couple of meals of scalloped potatoes and several servings of split-pea soup (some placed in the freezer for a future cold winter day). We added ham pieces to our luncheon salads and served some with eggs for breakfast. Life is good when you start off the New Year with a bounty of good food and enjoy cooking up some old favorites.

Scalloped Potatoes with Ham

Serves four

4 medium potatoes, thinly sliced

1 medium onion, thinly sliced

Pieces of cooked ham

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons flour

1 1/2 cups of milk

1 cup of cheese (I like the flavor of cheddar)

In a medium saucepan, create a cream sauce by melting the butter, stirring in the flour and gradually adding milk, stirring until thickened. Add pepper to taste (no need to add salt, there’s enough salt in the ham).

In a casserole dish, place a thin layer of the sauce, a layer each of potatoes, onions, ham bits and a sprinkle of cheese. Repeat layers ending with a bit of sauce and sprinkle of cheese on top.

Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes to 1 hour or until potatoes are tender.

“Let’s eat!”

Lucy McCullough and her husband, Jim, started Catamount Family Center on the family farm in 1978 and have been operating Catamount Bed and Breakfast since 1996.