What’s Cooking?

By

By Lucy McCullough

A popular party dish

This very popular Italian noodle casserole is always welcome at the party or when feeding a crowd. I like to assemble it ahead of time and place it in the refrigerator so I can enjoy the social time with the guests. An hour or so before serving time, heat the oven and bake.Serve with garlic bread and a salad also prepared ahead of time. Makes hostess time easy and fun. Doubling the recipe is easy. If you have any leftovers, cut into individual servings and freeze. Take out frozen portions from the freezer in the morning for a quick and easy busy night dinner.

Lasagne (about 12 servings)

2 pounds of ground beef

1 cup of chopped onion

2 cloves minced garlic

1 can (1 pound, 12 ounce can) tomatoes

1 can (15 ounces tomato sauce)

1 teaspoon crushed basil

1 carton (about 2 pounds) creamed cottage cheese

1 large egg

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese

1 teaspoon crushed oregano

8 ounces lasagne noodles, cooked and well drained

12 ounces shredded mozzarella cheese

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese

Cook and stir ground beef, onion and garlic in heavy saucepan until meat is browned and onion is tender. Drain off fat. Add tomatoes and break up with a fork. Stir in tomato sauce, scant teaspoon of salt and basil; simmer uncovered one hour or until mixture is thickened .

Heat oven to 350 degrees. In a medium bowl mix the cottage cheese, egg, 1/2 cup of the Parmesan cheese and oregano. In an oblong baking pan, 13”x9”x2”, layer the drained noodles, sauce, cottage cheese mixture; repeat, reserving enough sauce for a thin top layer. Spread sauce over the top, sprinkle with Parmesan and mozzarella cheeses. Bake uncovered 45 minutes (until golden brown and bubbly). Allow additional baking time if casserole has been refrigerated. Let stand 15 minutes before serving.

“Let’s eat!”

Lucy McCullough and her husband, Jim, started Catamount Outdoor Family Center on the family farm in 1978 and have been operating Catamount’s B&B since 1996. A former cook at Catamount’s Tavern, she helps manage the farm and works part-time as Catamount’s CFO and office manager.