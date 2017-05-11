What I want to be when I grow up

By

FBI Agent

By Emily Varricchione

Grade 3

Almost any kid knows what they want to be when they grow up. Doctors, vets, animators, teachers and even fire fighters! My dream is pretty uncommon, it sure is cool though! My dream is very uncommon like I said, my job dream is being an FBI agent, I told you it would be uncommon! It sounds cool, risking your life everyday solving very hard and murderous crimes! Using the fingerprint machine, Doesn’t it sound awesome?

Another reason I would want to be an FBI agent, is that you’ll get cool headphones, and talk like “ Found crime scene, Copy that, Found crime scene!” Also people get to use very high tech devices to track and locate crimes, murders, deaths and missing things! Also I might get a lot of money!

Another reason I would even consider being an FBI agent, is that you can ride in a helicopter, planes and even cool bunker jeeps! Cool outfits to with camo print! Wouldn’t it be awesome to be able to solve crimes, mysteries, murders, kidnappings and so much more? It might just be me!

Banker

By Maliha Kao

Grade 2

I want to be a banker at People’s United Bank because my mom works there and when I go there she makes it look fun.

Explorer

By Owen Cook

Grade 2

I want to be an explorer so I can go all around the world.

I can’t decide

By Sabina Sedic-Lawton

Grade 2

I want to be a magician, an astronaut, a swimmer, a doctor, a piano player, a ballerina, a singer, a dancer, a scientist, a skater, a chef, a soccer player……hmmmm, I can’t decide. What do I want to be when I grow up? Wow, that’s hard because I want to be alot of things!

Youtuber

By Zymir Branicki

Grade 3

When I grow up I want to be a Youtuber (halobombtrooper) for many reasons. I want to make people happy and entertained and the most important reason is to inspire people to dream big and do what they love no matter what. And to make a difference in the world and to make it a happier and better place and that is why i want to be a Youtuber.

Teacher

By Kiersten Osgood

Grade 3

When I grow up I want to be a teacher for many different reasons. One reason is that I love to help people who are having a hard time. I also want to help people learn new things that they may not know.

Tow Truck Driver

By Micah Charlebois

Grade 1

When I grow up I want to be a tow truck driver because it’s my Dad’s job and I like the inside of the cab.

Chemist

By Cooper Stephens

Grade 1

When I grow up I want to be a chemist because I really like science with chemicals.

Park Ranger

Emery Murray

Grade 1

When I grow up I want to be a park ranger because I love nature.

Farmer

By Camden Palmer

Grade 1

When I grow up I want to be a farmer because I like animals.