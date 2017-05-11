What do you think makes someone a good friend?

By

A good friend is when you be nice to all your friends and be kind to all your friends. Also treat others the way you want to be treated.

Connor Dubois, Grade 2

A good friend is safe, kind, and responsible and also respectful.

Kendall Batborf, Grade 2

I think someone is a good friend when they are fair, kind, include others, respectful, and follow the golden rule. They are also a good friend when they make you laugh.

Olivia Cieri, Grade 2

Someone is a good friend when they take a friend out to dinner, or take a friend to a friendship party, or deciding to play a game that your friend wants to play first.

Jackson Kelley, Grade 2

Telling funny jokes…giving hugs…treating others the way you want to be treated…being kind and responsible

Evey Lawrence, Grade 1

A good friend is someone you can trust and you can count on to have your back.

Maya Lewis, Grade 2

A good friend is loving, caring, helping, thankful, playful.

Reed Tomasi, Grade 2

A good friend helps you if you are hurt. A good friend talks about your feelings, and play with you at recess. Good friends help you stand up to bullies.

Alyssa Albrecht, Grade 2

There are many actions and gestures that make a good friend. But however in my opinion theres is two important ways to a good friend, first: good friends make you smile and laugh and that makes you happy. And last but certainly not least: good friends are kind, kindness is such an amazing thing. Laughter and kindness are two strong words but unstoppable actions.

Molly Sisson, Grade 4

I think a good friend is someone that is always there for you and never gives up on you. A good friend is someone who stands up for you in hard times and who helps you whenever you need it, That is what good friend is.

Kiersten Osgood, Grade 3

There are many characteristics that make a good friend. For example, trustworthiness. Just think about this… if you can’t trust your friend who will you trust? Without trust you can only count on yourself. In other words if your friend if friendly but not trustworthy the friendly part doesn’t even matter anymore. Without trust in each other you can’t do anything with each other.

Vincent Meyer, Grade 4

I admire my best friend because her singing is spectacular.

Dashiell Miller, Grade 1