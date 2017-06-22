By

By Jason Starr

Observer staff

Deb Chisholm believes it’s time for Williston to pause and reflect for a moment.

She will lead a group of volunteers during the town’s July 3-4 Independence Day festivities in a community listening project that will result in a permanent art display at the Dorothy Alling Memorial Library.

The question they will be asking residents? “What brings you peace?”

“I like the idea of creating a moment in time where people are pausing and reflecting on ‘what is it that brings peace for me?’ then sharing it with others,” said Chisholm, who discovered the community listening concept at a recent peace conference in Winooski.

The name of the project — “Reach In and Reach Out” — reflects the idea of people reconnecting with their own sense of peace and well-being, then turning that into a positive influence on others.

Chisholm is recruiting volunteers to help gather verbal answers to the question July 3-4. The Independence Day celebration is an ideal time to ask, because people are on a break from their day-to-day activities and in a celebratory mood, she said.

The responses gathered will be worked into a collage for installation this fall in the kids’ and adults’ reading rooms at the library.

“This will turn into something more than a community conversation and have a long-lasting impact,” Library Director Marti Fiske said.

The concept fits well with the library’s summer reading theme, “build a better world,” she added.

The collage will be a mix of verbal answers transcribed as well as an artistic expression of people’s answers. Chisholm’s partner in the project, Deb Runge, will lead people in creating artwork around the question later this summer at the library and at local senior communities.

“We hope the simplicity of the question will make sense to all age groups,” Chisholm said, “and we will reword the question if needed so all age groups are included.”

People interested in volunteering should contact Chisholm at 578-2287 or chizzam@comcast.net.