Wastewater treatment open house set for Friday

By

The public is invited for an introduction to the people, science and technology of Essex Junction’s Wastewater Treatment Plant on Friday as part of the statewide Clean Water Week celebration.

The plant, located at 39 Cascade Street in Essex on the Winooski River, treats 3.3 million gallons of wastewater daily, including Williston’s municipal wastewater.

There will be guided tours at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Contact plant supervisor Jim Jutras at 878-6943, ext. 101, or jim@essexjunction.org for more information.