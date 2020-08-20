VYCC farm stand starts accepting 3SquaresVT benefits

August 20, 2020

The Vermont Youth Conservation Corps’ roadside farm stand in Richmond is now one of three farm stands in Vermont to accept 3SquaresVT benefits and offer a 50 percent discount on vegetables to 3SquaresVT customers.

The farm stand, open daily 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., is located at 2083 East Main St. It is stocked with fresh produce, flowers, herbs, pasture-raised chickens and eggs. Products are grown on site by youth and young adult corps members.

Accepting 3SquaresVT benefits allows program participants to purchase more locally grown produce, building stronger relationships between farmers and eaters, while keeping federal food assistance dollars in the community.

“3SquaresVT is here for all of us when we need a little help buying food,” said Phil Morin, food security and advocacy manager at Hunger Free Vermont. “Having the option to use those benefits at the VYCC Farm Stand not only allows Vermonters to access fresh and local food, it also helps support the great work of VYCC.”

Four VYCC members built the roadside farm stand this spring, right before the pandemic hit.

“I remember seeing the trailer platform and asking, ‘how is this going to end up being a farmstand?’ I had no idea how we were going to make this happen,” said corps member Hannah Franchimont. “Every day we got a lot done and learned a lot … We built a pretty cool-looking structure in a week.”

The farm stand is filled with cucumbers, tomatoes, zucchini, summer squash, eggplant, fresh herbs and flowers. In the cooler and freezer attached to the outside, customers can find lettuce, Swiss chard, kale, beets, green beans, eggs, whole chickens and soups.

The farm stand also accepts cash, checks and credit/debit cards. VYCC sells gift cards online at www.vycc.org that can be redeemed at the stand.

To use 3SquaresVT benefits and receive the discount, call (802) 310-2087 when you arrive for help from a corps member.

Purchases at the VYCC farm stand directly support youth and young adults’ effort to increase food security for Vermont families through the Health Care Share project and to educate and empower local youth through farming.