Vt’s largest baby boomers and seniors event coming Feb. 3

Beatles tribute band concert, Dragonheart Vermont art display, exhibitors, workshops among offerings

The 23rd annual Vermont 50- Plus & Baby Boomers EXPO will be held Saturday, Feb. 3 at the Sheraton-Burlington Hotel & Conference Center (now called Hotel Burlington & Conference Center) at 870 Williston Road in South Burlington from 9 a.m.– 4 p.m. Baby Boomers, seniors and all ages are invited to enjoy a day of fun and learning including: more than 90 exhibit booths; seminars and workshops covering everything from health and wellness to money and travel; giveaways including a trip for two; Lyric Theatre “Classic Broadway” Musical Revue; dance party with DJ Charlie Rice; Beatles Tribute Band concert; Dragonheart Vermont art display and raffle and much more.

The Beatles Tribute Band concert will be held from 12-1 p.m. in the Emerald Ballroom. Hailed as “New England’s Best Beatles Tribute Band,” Studio Two continues its national tour in celebration of The Beatles music before America (1960-1963) and the early hits from the touring years (1963-1966). The headlining Beatles band pays tribute to the early Beatles years, choosing songs from the pre-Sgt. Pepper era. Unlike other Beatles acts that try to deliver the entire Beatles’ catalog, Studio Two concentrates only on the most exciting time in the Beatles’ career.

Tickets for the EXPO are $5 at the door, $4 in advance and can be purchased online. Ticket price is all inclusive, except for food concessions. The event is handicap accessible and includes free parking. Businesses and organizations interested in exhibiting at the event may call Marianne Apfelbaum at 872-9000 x 118 or email vermontmaturity@aol.com. For tickets and more information, visit vermontmaturity.com/expo or call (802)-872-9000 x118, or email vermontmaturity@aol.com.