By Sue Alenick

United Way Volunteer Coordinator

Caring and Sharing

Cathedral Square Corporation is looking for drivers to pick up and deliver farm shares from the Intervale to two senior housing sites in Essex. Pickup is once a week for 10 weeks from mid-July through September. Contact Beth Alpert at 859-8818 or email alpert@cathedralsquare.org.

Lawn Maintenance

Ronald McDonald House is in need of volunteers to help maintain their lawn during the summer. Tasks include mowing, weed whacking and keeping the ride-on mower and weed whacker in good working order. A great activity for a retiree or a hard-working college student. Contact Deanna Cameron at 862-4943 or email Deanna@rmhcvt.org.

Root rescue

Healthy Roots Collaborative needs volunteers to help reduce food waste and increase access to locally grown produce for low-income individuals by joining the gleaning coordinator at the end of St. Albans Farmers Markets on Saturday afternoons to collect post market produce. Volunteers also drive to local farms to pick up food and distribute it to regional food shelves and soup kitchens. Opportunities also exist for volunteers to harvest in farmers’ fields. Contact Hannah Baxter at 524-8947 or email healthyrootsgleans@gmail.com.

Child advocates needed

Prevent Child Abuse Vermont is seeking volunteers to help advocate for children in Franklin and Grand Isle counties. No experience needed; training provided. About six hours a month per child is required. Contact Mary Fletcher Stanley at 498-0612 or email mstanley@pcavt.org.

ReSOURCE

Green Up Day event with volunteer opportunities in mural painting, mini-golf, food service, etc. May 6, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Contact Nia Ivanof at 658-4143 or email volunteer@resourcevt.org.

COTS

Annual COTS Walk with lots of volunteer opportunities on May 7, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Contact Sian Leach at 864-7402 or email sianl@cotsonline.org.

McClure Miller VNA Respite House

5K Fun Run and Jiggety Jog on May 13, 8 a.m.-noon. Contact the development office at 860-4435 or email keegan@vnacares.org.

Howard Center

Spring Community Education Series. Ushers needed on May 18, 5:30-7:45 p.m. for talk on “Mindfulness with a Capital M.” Contact Denise Vignoe at 488-6912 or email dvignoe@howard.org.

ReSOURCE

Spring Move Out Project on two main streets in Burlington to help college students recycle furniture and other goods. Volunteers help load things into a truck for re-use. Contact Nia Ivanof at 658-4143 or email volunteer@resourcevt.org.

Essex Parade Committee

Memorial Day Parade volunteers needed to help with parade lineup, setup, cleanup, parking and more. A great individual or group activity. Contact Carolyn Ashley at 878-4671 or email essexparade@gmail.com.

United Way of Northwest Vermont’s mobile-friendly “Volunteer Connection” search platform connects you to hundreds of volunteer needs with local nonprofits. Search by age, date, county or interest; find nonprofits by causes that are important to you. Go to unitedwaynwvt.galaxydigital.com or contact volctr@unitedwaynwvt.org or 860-1677 for more information.