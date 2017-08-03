By

United Way of Northwest Vermont’s mobile-friendly volunteer connection connects you to hundreds of local volunteer needs. Search by age, date, county, interests or causes that are important to you. Stay connected to community needs. Go to www.unitedwaynwvt.galaxydigital.com or call volctr@unitedwaynwvt.org or 860-1677 for more information.

HELPING SENIORS – Cathedral Square Corporation is seeking volunteers to help two local seniors: A man going through chemo needs help with household chores once or twice a month. Dust, vacuum, mop kitchen and bathroom floors in the senior’s small apartment. Another senior would benefit from a cat-loving volunteer to stop by for a visit a few times a week and help feed the cat and change the litter box. Contact Beth Alpert at 859-8819 or email alpert@cathedralsquare.org.

SUBSTITUTE COOKS NEEDED – Burlington Dismas House is seeking volunteer substitute cooks to fill in when regular volunteer cooks can’t come. Individuals, families and/or groups of volunteers prepare dinner for up to 10 residents and a staff person; cooks are invited to share the meal. Prepare the meal in the Dismas kitchen or at home, and deliver for a 6 p.m. meal. Contact Zoe Bishop at 658-0381 or email zoe@dismasofvermont.org.

GROUP FACILITATORS NEEDED – Outright Vermont’s Friday Night Group is its signature social-support program for youth. Groups currently meet in Burlington, St. Albans, Montpelier and St. Johnsbury. Facilitators must be age 23 or older and self-identify as queer – lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, etc. Facilitators help model healthy behaviors, help youth to open up to their peers, and ensure that the group space is safe and supportive for everyone. Training, supervision and support provided. Interview, references and background check required. Contact Erika Meirdierks at 865-9677 or email erika@outrightvt.org.

PRESCHOOL – The Howard Center is looking to upgrade its Winooski Family Center playground and classroom and needs a small group of volunteers to spread mulch in the playground and paint the classroom. Flexible August scheduling. Contact mkerkering@howardcenter.org or call 655-1422.