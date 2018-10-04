Volunteer opportunities

By

By Sue Alenick

United Way Volunteer Coordinator

PHON-A-THON – Burlington Dismas House needs volunteers to help raise funds by preparing donor letters during the annual Phone-A-Thon on Nov. 12-14, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at St. Michael’s College. Dinner provided. Contact Zoe Bishop at 658-0381 or email zoe@dismasofvt.org.

VERMONT INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL — This three-day celebration of the many cultures that comprise our community is seeking volunteers, Nov. 30-Dec. 2, to help set up, sell entrance tickets, staff craft booths and do various other tasks. Flexible scheduling between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Contact April Werner at 863-6713 or email lapril@vpal.us.org.

CORN HOLE TOURNAMENT — The Milton Family Community Center needs volunteers on Saturday, Oct. 6 for an open house and first-ever Corn Hole Tournament. Help is needed for tournament registration, score-keeping and rule reinforcement. Volunteers are also needed at the food table. Contact Vikki Patterson at 893-1457 or email vpatterson@miltonfamilycenter.org.

TECH BUDDIES – The City of Winooski is looking for volunteer Tech Buddies to help seniors navigate technology through hands-on teaching and assistance. A wonderful opportunity for youth, age 16 and over, and adults to share their technology proficiency. Contact Olivia Miller at 655-6410, Ext. 12, or email

volunteer@winooskivt.org.

FAMILY PLAY – The Janet S. Munt Family Room invites volunteers to participate in the popular, diverse and wonderfully energetic drop-in Family Play program. Volunteers can introduce arts and crafts, engage in tutoring ESL students, help prepare meals and more. Tuesdays and/or Thursdays starting at 9 a.m. Orientation provided. Contact Emily Merrill at 862-2121 or email emily@thefamilyroomvt.org.

DONATIONS PROCESSING – The Green Mountain Habitat ReStore needs volunteer help to unload incoming donations, clean, test, sort and price items, and occasionally research donations. Flexible scheduling until 6 p.m. on weekdays and 5 p.m. on weekends. Regular volunteers enjoy 20 percent off ReStore items. Contact Allison DeVoe at 318-7533 or email adevoe@vermonthabitat.org.

PARK STEWARDSHIP – The Winooski Valley Park District is in need of volunteer help on various projects in its 18 natural areas. Projects can range from trail work, removal of invasive species, riparian plantings, landscaping, public education and much more. A great family or group opportunity. Contact Timothy Larned at 863-5744 or email timlarned@wvpd.org.