Volunteer opportunities

By

By Sue Alenick

United Way Volunteer coordinator

FRONT OFFICE

Milton Family Community Center is in need of a front office volunteer to help with printing, copying and collating documents, data entry, customer service, reception and more. Contact Kelly Hughes at 893-1457 or email khughes@miltonfamilycenter.org.

A DREAM CHANCE

The DREAM Program is looking for general office support, including data entry, writing thank you notes and other administrative tasks. Flexible schedule, weekdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Contact Mike Foote at mfoote@dreamprogram.org.

MANICURIST

Converse Home needs a volunteer manicurist, one hour a week, to do simple manicures for some wonderful seniors. All supplies are provided. Contact Carol Ann Jones at 862-0401 or email caroljones@conversehome.com.

BE A BUDDY

RSVP of Northwest Vermont invites volunteers, age 55 and over, to make a difference in the lives of children by serving as RSVP School Buddies. Buddies work with elementary school children who have been identified as not meeting current standards and assist children with reading, math, spelling or other academic areas. One to two hours a day once or twice a week during the school year. Background check required. Contact Danielle Williams at 861-7821 or email daniellew@unitedwaynwvt.org.

TUTORS

Mercy Connections is looking to welcome new volunteers to tutor adults on-site in their Education & Transition Tutorials. Volunteers with educational experience can serve two to three hours on Tuesday and/or Thursday mornings, either one-on-one with a student or with a group of two to three students. Students may need help with English language skills, college homework, preparing for the GED, or basic math, reading and writing. Some are drafting their memoirs. Contact Cathy Ainsworth at 846-7162 or email cainsworth@mercyconnections.org. The organization also needs volunteer kitchen partners to fill in when needed with set up, preparation and clean-up of a family style lunch on Thursdays. Contact Darrell Morris at dmorris@mercyconnections.org or call 846-7063.

MENTORS

Spectrum Youth & Family Services is seeking responsible adults with reliable transportation to spend an hour or so a week sharing fun activities with a mentees in the local community. Spend a day at the beach, go hiking or biking, see a Lake Monsters game or a movie, whatever you both enjoy. Contact Stephanie Ball at 864-7423, Ext. 321, or email sball@spectrumvt.org.

DINNER FOR MANY

The Salvation Army is in need of individuals and groups of volunteers to serve dinner to about 120 homeless people from 5-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Contact Stacie MacRae at 864-6991, Ext. 105, or email Stacie.macrae@use.salvationarmy.org.