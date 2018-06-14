Volunteer Opportunities

By

FIGHTING HUNGER – Vermont Food Bank is looking for volunteers to sign up to volunteer at this year’s Point to Point, the cycling and running fundraising event on Saturday, Aug. 11. Volunteers can help at the registration table, food truck village, information booth, family fun zone or rest stops along the courses. Volunteers receive complimentary snacks and an event-shirt. Contact Kate Steward at 477-4121, ext. 1121, or email volunteer@vtfoodbank.org.

INTERNS NEEDED – The ECHO Leahy Center for Lake Champlain is seeking interns with an interest in science, ecology and clean water. Interns will create a video to highlight the Open Door program for under-served communities, weigh and feed turtles, guide children exploring the wonders of moose and bears, participate in the design of interactive exhibits and more. Weekday and weekend volunteers are needed in all departments. Contact Phoebe Townsend at 864-1848, ext. 116, or email volunteer@echovermont.org.

VOICE OVER – Green Mountain Habitat for Humanity is searching for a volunteer theatrical or voice professional to help craft its in-store advertisements and record its voicemail tree. A unique opportunity to support a local cause. Contact Allison DeVoe at 318-7533 or email adevoe@vermonthabitat.org.

MEAL PREP – Prevent Child Abuse Vermont needs help feeding families participating in its parenting groups. Ingredients will be provided. Help is needed to prep meals that can easily be frozen and later warmed up in a crockpot or oven. Contact Heather Niquette at 229-5724 or email hniquette@pcavt.org.

CANTEEN VOLUNTEERS NEEDED – American Red Cross Blood Services is in need of canteen volunteers at the Red Cross Blood Center. Volunteers welcome donors, serve refreshments, chat with donors and alert staff if a donor is not feeling well. Training provided. Flexible two-to-four-hour shifts during center hours. Background check required. Contact Alice Drislane 497-6807 or email Alice.Drislane@redcross.org.

GUEST CHEF – Ronald McDonald House Charities of Burlington needs volunteers to make cookies, prepare a dessert or plan and prepare a dinner for guest families. Volunteers can bring ingredients and work in the Ronald McDonald House well-equipped kitchen. Contact Deanna Cameron at 862-4943 or email deanna@rmhcvt.org.

SUBSTITUTE COOKS NEEDED – Burlington and Winooski Dismas Houses are looking for substitute volunteer cooks to fill in when there are cancellations among regular volunteers. Individuals, families or civic groups may bring prepared food or bring groceries and cook in the house kitchens and then join residents and share the dinner with them. In Burlington, contact Zoe Bishop at 658-0381, email zoe@dismasofvt.org. In Winooski, contact Sue Drolette at 655-0300, email sue@dismasofvt.org.