Volunteer Opportunities

By

By Sue Alenick

United Way Volunteer Coordinator

CHAT WITH KIDS

Fletcher Free Library’s Summer Challenge for Kids has a need for volunteers to chat with kids about the books they are reading, give suggestions for other books and offer encouragement to read and experience new things. Two to three hours a week between June 18 and Aug. 25. Contact Rebecca Goldberg at 865-7216 or email rgoldberg@burlingtonvt.gov.

CHILD CARE

Lund is looking for volunteers to provide morning child care, weekdays from 7-9 a.m. and weekends from 8:30-10 a.m. and/or Monday evenings from 6-8 p.m. while their moms attend meetings. Volunteers should be able to commit to a regular schedule for a minimum of one year. Background check required. Contact Julie Richards at 864-7467, Ext. 2028, or email julier@lundvt.org.

BOOK LOVERS’ SPECIAL

The Franklin Grand Isle Bookmobile visits preschools, childcare providers and individual families who cannot regularly access a public library. A volunteer is needed to bring educational story time activities, resources, songs, vocabulary, laughter and, of course, books to eager children. There is also a need for volunteers at the bookmobile office to make new books check-out ready, use the database to manage renewals and add to the scrapbook of bookmobile memories. Contact Deb Grennon at 868-5077 or email fgibookmobile@yahoo.com.

HABITAT SUPPORT

Green Mountain Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore needs volunteers to help process donations, clean, test, sort and/or price items, and do research when needed. It also needs help on the sales floor to arrange displays, organize shelves and assist customers with carry-outs when needed. Flexible weekday and weekend schedules. Contact Allison DeVoe at 318-7533 or email adevoe@vermonthabitat.org.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Shelburne Museum invites volunteers to help at special events such as the Circus Palooza, Haunted Happenings, Deck the Halls and more. Tasks include greeting and orienting visitors, selling tickets, helping with crafts and other children’s activities, setting up and breaking down and more. Contact Katharine Noiva at 985-0865 or email volunteer@shelburnemuseum.org.

ON THE TRAIL

Rock Point is assembling a volunteer group to help monitor and maintain its trails and to serve as educators to the public using the trails. One three-hour shift a week from May to mid-November (less often from November to May). Training provided. Contact Jackie Arbuckle at 482-5367 or email JackieinVT@gmail.com.

BE A TECH BUDDY

The City of Winooski is seeking volunteer “Tech Buddies” to help seniors navigate technology through hands-on teaching. This is an opportunity for both youth and adults with proficiency in technology. Contact Aphaia Lambert-Harper at 655-6410, Ext. 12, or email volunteer@winooskivt.org.