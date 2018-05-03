By

By Sue Alenick

United Way volunteer coordinator

MARATHON

It’s Vermont City Marathon & Relay time again, and RunVermont is looking for corporate groups, non-profit groups, sports teams, students, church groups and families to help make this 30th annual event a great success. Shifts are available throughout May and on race day May 27. Volunteers receive an official t-shirt and a ticket for Lake Monsters opening day. Contact Chuck Spear at 863-8412 or email volunteer@runvermont.org.

Docents

Pollinator docents at Rock Point are volunteers who help maintain the pollinator meadow and demonstration garden, and serve as tour hosts and educators. Must commit to a weekly 2-3 hour shift from April through October and less often from November through March. Training is required. Contact Jackie Arbuckle at 482-5367 or JackieVT@gmail.com.

ON THE RUN

Girls on the Run, Vermont is gearing up for its 5K run on June 2 at the Champlain Valley Expo to celebrate the girls who will be completing their 10-week session of Girls on the Run programming. Anyone can volunteer to help with the event, and volunteers are welcome year-round. Contact Sally Malay at events@girlsontherunvermont.org.

SPRINGTIME AT SHELBURNE

Shelburne Museum invites volunteers to help celebrate Mother’s Day at the museum by assisting with crafts, greeting and directing visitors, helping to set up and take down for activities and performances and more. And while you’re there, enjoy outdoor live music, tour the special “In the Garden” exhibition, stop by the plant sale and meet and greet Sesame Street’s muppet, Elmo. Contact Katharine Noiva at 985-0865 or email for this and other volunteer opportunities at volunteer@shelburnemuseum.org.

JOIN THE PARADE

The Essex Parade Committee is planning its Memorial Day Parade to take place on Saturday, May 26. Individuals and groups of volunteers are needed to marshal and walk with the parade, help with parade lineup at the fairgrounds, set up and clean up, help with parking and more. Contact Caroline Ashley at 878-4671 or email essexparade@gmail.com.

MAKE IT SPECIAL

Special Olympics Vermont is planning the 2018 Summer Games to be held June 2 at UVM’s Patrick Gym. Help with bocce and basketball venues is needed as well as welcoming volunteers from age 15 and up. Contact Kaila Krouse at 863-3911 or email kkrouse@vtso.org for more information.

A HEALING PLACE

After two years of construction, the Healing Garden at the UVM Medical Center will reopen this year. The garden will serve as a tea and herb garden with new raised cedar beds and fresh soil. Volunteers are needed for spring planting in early May, ongoing light maintenance and weeding, tea-making and harvesting. Flexible scheduling. Contact Lisa Hoare at 847-3833 or email Lisa.Hoare@uvmhealth.org.