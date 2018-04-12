Volunteer Opportunities

By

By Sue Alenick

United Way volunteer coordinator

PAR FOR THE COURSE

The Community Partners Golf Classic is gearing up for this year’s event at Champlain Country Club on June 15. This fundraiser benefits United Way of Northwest Vermont, Northwestern Counseling & Support Services and Northwestern Medical Center. Volunteers are needed to help with a variety of tasks including documenting competitions and helping at snack sites. Shifts from 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 1-6 p.m. Contact Kathleen Berard-Brown at KBerard-Brown@ncssinc.org.

NUTRITION PROGRAMS

University of Vermont Medical Center’s Nutrition Services invites volunteers to join one or more of its summer programs. If you love to get your hands dirty, volunteer at the rooftop garden and help harvest the fresh vegetables that will be served in the Garden Atrium. If you’re an experienced beekeeper, help get the apiary up and buzzing. All equipment and supplies will be provided. Contact Lisa Hoare at 847-3833 or email Lisa.Hoare@uvmhealth.org.

A FRIENDLY GREETING

Shelburne Museum is in need of volunteers to greet and orient visitors to the museum and its exhibitions. Volunteers can serve once or twice a week to once or twice a month with shifts available seven days a week from May to October and from Wednesdays to Sundays from November to April. Contact Katharine Noiva at 985-0865 or email volunteer@shelburnemuseum.org.

SATURDAY COOK NEEDED

Cathedral Square is looking for volunteers to prepare and serve breakfast to 20 or 30 seniors one Saturday morning a month. Whip up pancakes, scramble eggs, brew coffee and spend a morning with some wonderful folks. Contact Beth Alpert at 859-8819 or email alpert@cathedralsquare.org.

SOCIAL MEDIA GURU

Green Mountain Habitat for Humanity is in search of a social media scheduling volunteer to help engage and educate the community through online social platforms. Tasks include content creation, drafting posts and communicating with staff. Volunteers can work from home or at the Williston ReStore. Flexible scheduling, one to three hours a week. A great opportunity for college students looking for a resume boost. Contact Allison DeVoe at 318-7533 or email adevoe@vermonthabitat.org.

SPRING CLEAN-UP

ANEW Place is seeking volunteers to help clean up after renovations due to a flood this past winter. There are projects for groups of any number that are willing to get a little dirty. Projects include deep cleaning, washing and repainting walls, hauling old furniture, yard clean-up and more. Contact Katie Ballard at 862-9879, Ext. 1006 or email katie@anewplacevt.org.

JOIN THE OFFICE FORCE

ReSOURCE is looking for an office volunteer at its Williston location to greet customers and visitors, answer the phones and record phone messages. Flexible weekday scheduling between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Contact Nia Ivanof at 658-4143, Ext. 352, or email volunteer@resourcevt.org.