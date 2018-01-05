Volunteer opportunities

By

By Sue Alenick

United Way volunteer coordinator

MOMS AND KIDS

Lund is seeking volunteers to provide supervision and support during planned visits between children and their incarcerated mothers at the Chittenden County Regional Correctional Facility on Saturday mornings. Volunteers should be able to commit to a once or twice a month, 2-3 hour visit for a minimum of one year. There are also opportunities to provide activities during the visits so that families can create something together. Background check required. Contact Julie Richards at 864-1619 or email julier@lundvt.org.

LAKE BUFFS NEEDED

The ECHO Leahy Center for Lake Champlain needs volunteers to help the visiting public learn about the wildlife, culture and history of the Lake Champlain Basin in Vermont’s only aquarium. Volunteers help bring the exhibits alive for visitors and share ECHO’s mission to preserve this wonderful resource. One four-hour shift per week for three months. Contact Phoebe Townsend at 864-1848, Ext. 116 or email volunteer@echovermont.org.

CHAMBER HELP

Lake Champlain Regional Chamber of Commerce needs volunteers to help stuff its bi-monthly newsletters. Come in from 8:30-11 a.m. on Jan. 30 and prepare the mailing over coffee and doughnuts. Contact Victoria Colarusso at 864- 3489, Ext. 201 or email Victoria@ vermont.org.

A FRIENDLY GREETING

The Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity needs greeters for their volunteer income tax assistance program to aid low income, senior and New Americans with their tax returns. Volunteers welcome clients and help them fill out forms. Feb. 1 through April 16, Mondays-Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Contact Travis Poulin at 863-6248, Ext. 736, or email tpoulin@cvoeo.org.

HOSPICE VOLUNTEERS NEEDED

Bayada Hospice is looking for volunteers to make friendly visits, help prepare light meals, play music or games, run routine errands, help with office administration and more. Even half an hour can make a huge difference. Contact Howard Hoffman at 448-1610 or email hhoffman@bayada.com.

PLANT SALE

Burlington Dismas House is seeking passionate gardeners to co-chair its 16th Annual Perennial Plant Sale. Volunteers will work in teams potting plants and marketing the sale. Ten hours a week for four weeks from April 25 to May 25. Contact Kim Parsons at 658-0381 or email kim@dismasofvt.org.

TOYS FOR PETS

Lucy’s House for the Prevention of Homeless Pets will be making tug toys, tennis ball rope toys, and catnip sock toys to distribute to local food shelves to help keep pets in their homes. Help make toys and bring gently used socks for these projects. Volunteers can also bring a can or small bag of pet food to donate. Contact Sierra Ellis-Clements at 879-0898 or email lucyshouseforpet@yahoo.com.