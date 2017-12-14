Volunteer opportunities

By

By Sue Alenick

United Way volunteer coordinator

CHAMBER MAILERS

The Lake Champlain Regional Chamber of Commerce has a need for volunteers to help stuff its bi-monthly newsletters. Come in from 8:30-11 a.m. on Jan. 30 and prepare the mailing over coffee and doughnuts. Contact Victoria Colarusso at 864-3489, Ext. 201 or email Victoria@vermont.org.

MAILING LIST

Vermont Rail Action Network is upgrading its website and supporter contact list and needs volunteers with strong computer skills and access to a home computer to edit data in spreadsheets. The network will provide the information and show you how to get started, and you can work on your own time and schedule. Contact Larry Lewack at 598-1577 or email larry@railvermont.org.

CHILDCARE

Prevent Child Abuse Vermont is offering a 14-week program of Nurturing Skills for Families in Milton. The group meets weekly on Tuesday evenings from 5:30-7:30 p.m., and is in need of volunteers to engage children in healthy, fun activities while their parents learn. Through mid-February. Stipend available. Background check required. Contact Heather Niquette at 229-5724 or email hniquette@pcavt.org.

CHRISTMAS MEAL

Burlington Dismas House is seeking volunteers to prepare a dish and join them for their Christmas meal at their Burlington and Winooski houses on Dec. 25, from 12:30-2:30 p.m. This is a chance to share the holiday with a grateful group of folks. In Burlington, contact Zoe Bishop at 658-0381 or email zoe@dismasofvt.org. In Winooski, contact Sue Drolette at 655-0300 or email sue@dismasofvt.org.

ReStore

Green Mountain Habitat for Humanity ReStore is looking for volunteers to fill shifts on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Come for a few hours, a few days, weekly, monthly or any time. Court ordered community service, high school and college students, and those just looking to become involved in the community are welcome. Volunteer groups (businesses, sports teams, etc.) can be scheduled for one-time opportunities. Contact Allison DeVoe at 318-7533 or email adevoe@vermonthabitat.org.

WRAP IT UP

Vermont CARES is seeking donors to wrap presents for donations in the former FYE shop at the Burlington Town Center beginning on Friday, Dec. 15. Three-hour shifts can accommodate five to six volunteers. Volunteers can also serve as greeters and help manage all the tasks the project entails. For information, email peter@vtcares.org.

FIRST NIGHT

First Night Burlington invites volunteers to help make this traditional celebration of creativity and community spirit happen. Volunteers can serve as site assistants (check buttons, guide crowds in and out of performances, etc.), button sellers (at downtown sales sites), art assistants (to help children and their families create masterpieces), office assistants, shuttle assistants (at the UVM Gutterson parking lot), or dancing dragons (in costume with friends, family or co-workers). Contact Muffie Milens at 863-6005 or email muffie@firstnightburlington.com.