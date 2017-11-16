Volunteer Opportunities

By

By Sue Alenick

United Way Volunteer Coordinator

FIRST RUN

RunVermont needs volunteer help for its 30th annual First Run 5K and Youth Fun Run on Jan. 1. Volunteers can staff the registration table, help with children’s activities, help with food set up and more. A great, festive way to start the New Year. Contact Chuck Spear at 863-8412 or email volunteer@runvermont.org.

A CHILD WAITS

Steps to End Domestic Violence invites volunteers to sponsor a child affected by domestic violence by fulfilling a holiday wish list. Volunteers will be provided with the age and gender of the child and the option to buy up to four gifts not to exceed $100. Businesses and organizations are invited to consider sponsoring a whole family. Volunteers can also help organize donated gifts. Contact Kelly Dougherty at 658-3131 or email kellyd@stepsvt.org.

ADMINISTRATIVE SUPPORT

Essex CHIPS is looking for a part-time volunteer to provide administrative support to the executive director. Tasks include preparing mailings, making phone calls, helping with fundraising projects and more. Contact David Voegele at 878-6982, ext. 101 or email david@essexchips.org.

MENTOR! MENTOR!

Spectrum Youth & Family Services is in search of mentors, age 21 and over — particularly male identified mentors, LGBTQ+ mentors and mentors of color — for youth who need healthy adults in their lives. Spend four hours a month reflecting, respecting and celebrating the identities that are important to a mentee. One year commitment is needed. Contact Stephanie Ball at 864-7423, ext. 321, or 660-0578.

DATA ENTRY

Chittenden Emergency Food Shelf needs a volunteer with experience with Donor Perfect or other data entry skills to help keep track of data. Training provided. Contact Anisa Potvin at 658-7939, Ext. 24, or email apotvin@cvoeo.org.

BABY ROOM

Pine Forest Children’s Center serves 75 young children in the South End of Burlington. They have a classroom of 1-year-olds who need some extra love from a volunteer who enjoys snuggling, reading and playing. Background check required. The center could also use a volunteer handyperson to do minor repairs and maintenance and a sewing expert to make repairs to soft furnishings. Contact Christina Goodwin at 651-9455 or email Christina@thepineforest.org.

PROGRAM SUPPORT

The Peace and Justice Center needs volunteers to help with everything from promotion to event attendance. Many volunteer opportunities exist. Contact Kristen Connors at 863-2345, ext. 7 or email volunteer@pjcvt.org.

SKI CUBS

The City of Winooski offers Ski Cubs, a free “learn to ski” program for 7-14-year-olds. An adult chaperone is needed. Ride the bus, ski and enjoy the kids. Background check required. Contact Aphaia Lambert-Harper at 655-6410, ext. 12, or email volunteer@winooskivt.org.