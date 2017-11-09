Volunteer Opportunities

By

By Sue Alenick

United Way Volunteer Coordinator

SHOPPING SHUTTLE

Neighbor Rides seeks volunteers, age 55 and older, to help with Green Mountain Transit’s weekly shopping shuttle. Volunteers ride the shuttle to senior housing complexes and then to local supermarkets, socializing with riders, helping with boarding and re-boarding, helping with shopping as needed. 9 a.m.-noon on Tuesday (South Burlington) or Wednesday (Winooski). Contact Leah Soderquist at 861-7833 or email leah@unitedwaynwvt.org.

FRIENDLY VISITS

RSVP of Northwest Vermont is looking for volunteers to spend one-on-one time with a senior in Franklin, Highgate, Swanton or St. Albans. Visitors can take a senior on an outing once a week, grocery shop, accompany a senior to a medical appointment, or just sit and chat. Contact Mary Pelkey at 802-527-6337 or email maryp@unitedwaynwvt.org.

BUS BUDDIES NEEDED

Neighbor Rides is looking for public transit users in Chittenden County to help new riders build confidence and bus-riding skills. A bus buddy accompanies a new rider and teaches them how to read the bus schedule, navigate different routes, manage fare payment and get on and off the bus safely. Training provided. Volunteers will receive a complimentary bus pass if they make a monthly commitment. Flexible scheduling. Contact Leah Soderquist at 861-7833 or email leah@unitedwaynwvt.org.

ON THE SHELF

Fletcher Free Library is looking for volunteers with good literacy and numerical skills to shelve books in the library. No previous experience needed. Contact Rebecca Goldberg at 865-7216 or email rgoldberg@burlingtonvt.gov.

FAMILY ROOM

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Burlington is seeking Family Room volunteers to greet and offer support to visitors and assist with the daily operation of the room. Three-hour shifts are available 9 a.m.- 9 p.m., seven days a week. Also need help cleaning and keeping the house beautiful. Contact Deanna Cameron at 862-4943 or email deanna@rmhcvt.org.

PHONATHON!

The Committee on Temporary Shelter (COTS) is preparing for its annual Winter Phonathon and is looking for volunteers to serve as callers or in the mailroom on one or more of the six-night event, Nov. 27-30 and Dec. 4-5. Dinner and orientation begin at 5:15 p.m., and the calling begins at 6 p.m. All calls are made to current supporters, so there are no “cold calls.” This is a great group volunteering opportunity. Contact Sian Leach at 864-7402 or email sianl@cotsonline.org.

IT’S RED KETTLE TIME

The Salvation Army is looking for volunteers to work at kettle sites in Burlington, South Burlington, Essex, Williston, St. Albans, and elsewhere. Shifts are Monday through Saturday from the second week in Nov. through Dec. 24 between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Contact Dominic Nicoll at 864-6991, ext. 101, or email Dominic.Nicoll@use.salvationarmy.org.

There is also a need for volunteers to help set up the Christmas castle, pack toys, distribute toys and clean up when the holiday is over. Shifts between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday beginning Nov. 2 are available. Contact Elizabeth Nicoll at 864-6991, Ext. 102, or email Elizabeth.Nicoll@use.salvationarmy.org.

THE GIFT OF READING – Fletcher Free Library invites volunteers to share the joy of reading with less advantaged preschoolers during the 27th annual “Books for Children Gift Campaign.” Choose from a provided list or make your own selections and then purchase books at Crow Bookshop or Phoenix Books for a discount. Books will be distributed to community centers, Head Start preschools, and COTS shelters. Contact Rebecca Goldberg at 865-7216 or email rgoldberg@Burlingtonvt.gov.

FIRST RUN – RunVermont needs volunteer help for its 30th annual First Run 5K and Youth Fun Run on Jan. 1. Volunteers can staff the registration table, help with children’s activities, help with food set up, and more. A great, festive way to start the New Year! Contact Chuck Spear at 863-8412 or email volunteer@runvermont.org.