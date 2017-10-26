By

By Sue Alenick

United Way volunteer coordinator

ARTIST NEEDED

Lund is looking to create a welcoming piece of art for its Early Childhood Education program and is in need of a volunteer artist to provide the creativity, time and materials. Contact Julie Richard at 864-7467, Ext. 2028, or email julier@lundvt.org.

TUTOR! TUTOR!

Winooski High School is looking for volunteers to tutor high school students during the school day in all areas of study including math, language arts, U.S. history and science. Interview and background check required. Contact Stephanie Hackett at 578-5721 or email shackett@winooski.k12.vt.us

GROUPS NEEDED

Green Mountain Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Williston is looking to schedule volunteer groups of up to 12 people for fall and winter. One-time volunteer opportunities are perfect for businesses, student groups over age 16, and sports teams looking for community service. Flexible scheduling. Contact David Mullin at 872-8726 or email dmullin@vermonthabitat.org.

DISMAS HOUSE

Volunteers can prepare a dish and join residents for a Christmas meal at either their Burlington or Winooski houses. In Burlington, contact Zoe Bishop at 658-0381 or email zoe@dismasofvermont.org. In Winooski, contact Sue Drolette at 655-0300 or email sue@dismasofvermont.org.

TURKEY HELPERS

during the busy Thanksgiving season, Chittenden Emergency Food Shelf needs volunteers to greet donors and offer them refreshments as they deliver turkeys, weigh and record turkeys and take them to the distribution area, sign in clients and direct them on how to receive turkeys. Monday-Friday in November from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Contact Anna McMahon at 658-7939 ext. 32 or email amcmahon@cvoeo.org.

SHELBURNE MUSUEM

The Shelburne Museum store needs volunteers to wrap holiday gifts on Nov. 25-26 and Dec. 2-3. Two-and-a-half-hour shifts between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Contact Karen Petersen at 985-0913 or email kpetersen@shelburnemuseum.org.

RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE – Ronald McDonald House Charities of Burlington is planning its “jingle bell express” holiday train ride from Main Street Landing to Charlotte and back on Nov. 25 at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m., and Nov. 26 at 10 a.m. and noon. Volunteers can help take tickets, pass out treats, wear costumes and more. One- to two-hour shifts

or spend the whole day! Contact Deanna Cameron at 862-2175 or email Deanna@rmhcvt.org.

CHAMPLAIN COLLEGE – Champlain College Single Parents Program invites volunteers to participate in its holiday sponsorship program by being matched with a single parent and children and providing them with gifts from their wish list. Contact Hilary Watson at 860-2723 or email hwatson@champlain.edu.

LUND – Lund is seeking volunteers to greet and thank gift donors during holiday drop-off days. Two-hour shifts available from Nov. 29 through Dec. 13. Contact Julie Richards at 864-7467, Ext. 2028, or email julier@lundvt.org.

TOYS FOR KIDS – Toys for Kids needs volunteers to check on toy donation barrels at various sites in Chittenden County and deliver them to a Williston collection site from Nov. 6 through Dec. 22. A great family opportunity! Contact John Welsh at 872-0354.