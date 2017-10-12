Volunteer opportunities

By

By Sue Alenick

United Way volunteer coordinator

United Way of Northwest Vermont lists hundreds of local volunteer needs in a searchable database at unitedwaynwvt.galaxydigital. com.

Here is a sampling of available opportunities.

ENGLISH LANGUAGE INSTRUCTORS

The Migrant Education Program and Bridges to Health are seeking home-based English language instruction for out-of-school migrant farmworker youth, ages 16-22, on Vermont farms in Franklin County.

Volunteers will be matched with a student within their stated travel range for weekly instruction of one to two hours. A three-month commitment is needed, or until the student moves away.

Volunteers must have conversational ability in Spanish and experience teaching English to speakers of other languages. Mileage reimbursement is available. Orientation and background check are required. Contact Sarah Braun Hamilton at 476-2003, ext. 11, or email sarah.braunhamilton@ uvm.edu for more information.

A FRIENDLY HAUNTING

Shelburne Museum is in need of volunteers to greet visitors, help run games and other activities at Haunted Happenings on Oct. 29. This is a great family opportunity.

Contact Laura Need at 985-0865 or email lneed@shelburnemuseum.org.

RESTORING JUSTICE

The Winooski Community Justice Center is looking for volunteers for a Circle of Support and Accountability to work closely with those returning to the community from prison.

Volunteers receive intensive training, supervision and support from staff. A one-year commitment of weekly meetings (about one hour) is needed and may include optional social and support activities.

The center is also looking for volunteers to serve on a monthly Restorative Justice Panel to come to an agreement with offenders about how to make amends to those affected by their actions.

Panels meet one Tuesday a month for one to two hours.

There is also an opportunity for volunteers to become part of a “welcoming circle” to welcome community members back to Winooski after a period of incarceration.

Contact Michelle O’Donnell at 556-1309 or email modonnell@ winooskipolice.com for more information.

BE A WINNER

Read with a child once a week at Edmunds Elementary School in Burlington. Help a child develop a love of books and reading one hour a week over lunch. One child, one adult, one book, one hour.

The kids are waiting. Call 229-2665 or visit everybodywinsvermont.org for information and to become a reading mentor.

FRONT DESK

King Street Center provides fun and enriching activities year-round for children, teens and adults. The center is currently looking for volunteers to staff its front desk on weekday afternoons from 2-6 p.m. or 3-5 p.m. Contact Gabriella Tufo Strouse at gabriella@kingstreetcenter.org for more information.

READ TO THEM

RSVP of Northwest Vermont is seeking Read To Me volunteers to share their love of reading with a whole new generation of children. Volunteers are particularly needed in Head Start programs in the New North End of Burlington, Winooski, Colchester, St. Albans and Swanton.

In Chittenden County, contact Danielle Williams at 861-7821 or email Danielle@ unitedwaynwvt.org. In Franklin and Grand Isle counties, contact Mary Pelkey at 524-6337 or email maryp@unitedwaynwvt.org.

FALL CLEAN UP

Cathedral Square Corporation needs volunteers to help clean up various sites in Chittenden County.

Gather your friends and co-workers and spend a few hours in beautiful autumn weather raking lawns, cutting back perennials and cleaning up gardens. Contact Beth Alpert at 859-8819 or email alpert@cathedralsquare.org for more information.