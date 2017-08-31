By

By Sue Alenick

United Way volunteer coordinator

Current volunteer opportunities compiled by the United Way of Northwest Vermont. For more information, email volctr@unitedwaynwvt.org or call 860-1677.

ART HOP

The South End Arts and Business Association is presenting its 25th Annual South End Art Hop on Sept. 8-10. Volunteers are needed to receive and hang art work, staff information tables, help at the Kids Hop, set up and clean up. Contact Holly Pedrini at 859-9222 or email volunteer@seaba.com.

RESTORE BIRTHDAY PARTY

Green Mountain Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Williston is celebrating its fifth birthday Sept. 9 with in-store giveaways, raffles, sales, hot dogs, ice cream and more. Volunteers can help on two shifts from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1-5 p.m. Lunch is provided. Contact Dave Mullin at 872-8726 or email dmullin@vermonthabitat.org.

OLDER VOLUNTEERS

RSVP of Northwest Vermont is looking for volunteers age 55-plus to work with organizations that advance education, health and financial stability in Franklin and Grand Isle counties. Work to meet critical needs, support healthy aging and connect with children. RSVP volunteers choose how, where and how often they want to serve with commitments ranging from once a week, once a month to once in a while.

To learn more, contact Mary Pelkey at 524-6337 or email maryp@unitedwaynwvt.org

APPLE OVERLOAD

Shelburne Museum has a deluge of apples this year and needs groups of volunteers to come and rake the apples (not pick!). It’s a great family and business group activity. Contact Laura Need at 985-0865 or email lneed@shelburnemuseum.org. BUS

BUDDIES NEEDED

Help new riders build confidence and bus-riding skills as a “bus buddy.” A bus buddy accompanies a new rider and teaches the rider how to read the bus schedule, navigate different routes, manage fare payment and get on and off the bus safely. Training is provided. Volunteers will receive a complimentary bus pass if they make a monthly commitment. Flexible scheduling. Contact Leah Soderquist at 861-7833 or email leah@ unitedwaynwvt.org.

GUEST CHEFS NEEDED

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Burlington invites volunteers to use their cooking and/or baking skills to make cookies, prepare a dessert or plan and prepare a meal for guest families at Ronald McDonald House. Dinner should serve 12-15 people and contain an entrée, side dish and dessert. Bring your ingredients and work in our large, well-equipped kitchen. Typical timeslots are 10 a.m. to noon or 2-5 p.m. Call in advance to arrange a date. Contact Deanna Cameron at Deanna@rmhcvt.org or call 862-4943.

DRIVER’S ASSISTANT

Green Mountain Habitat for Humanity ReStore is in search of a volunteer driver assistant to ride along with its donation pick-up driver and help load furniture and other household items onto the truck. One to two days a week, 6-8 hours. A great way to stay in shape. Contact Dave Mullin at 872-8726