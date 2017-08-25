By

By Sue Alenick

United Way volunteer coordinater

Art Hop

ReSOURCE will be celebrating Art Hop 2017 on Sept. 8 and 9 and needs volunteers to help set up for a band, food vendors, activities and more. Shifts available from noon (set up) to 5:30 p.m. and 5:30-10:30 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. (set up) to 3:30 p.m. and 3:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Contact Nia Ivanof at nivanof@resourcevt.org. Open Streets Burlington Parks, Recreation and Waterfront will hold its 2017 Open Streets BTV event Sept. 19.

Many volunteer opportunities are available. Last year, 2,000 people participated in this neighborhood and family event.

Volunteers are needed to watch over closed intersections, provide information to participants, escort local traffic and more. There are two shifts, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Prizes and volunteer T-shirts are available. Contact Zack Pensak at zpensak@burlingtonvt. gov.

Bus buddies needed

United Way of Northwest Vermont is looking for public transit users in Chittenden County to help new riders build confidence and bus-riding skills. A bus buddy accompanies a new rider and teaches the rider how to read the bus schedule, navigate different routes, manage fare payment and get on and off the bus safely. Training is provided. Volunteers will receive a complimentary bus pass if they make a monthly commitment. Flexible scheduling. Contact Leah Soderquist at 861-7833 or email leah@unitedwaynwvt.org.

Justice for all

Winooski Community Justice Center is seeking volunteers for a Circle of Support and Accountability to work closely with and mentor someone returning to the community from prison. Training, supervision and support are provided. Volunteers work in teams with a staff member. The volunteer commitment includes a calendar year of weekly meetings (about an hour) and may expand to optional social and support activities. Contact Michelle O’Donnell at 556-1309 or email modonnell@winooskipolice.com.

Mentors needed

Mercy Connections’ Vermont Women’s Mentoring Program, in partnership with the Vermont Department of Corrections, matches women volunteers with women being released from prison for nonviolent offenses as they transition into their community. The program helps women stay focused on the goals they have set and to help them identify the community resources that can help them achieve those goals. Training is provided in October. Contact Joanne Nelson at 846-7164 or email jnelson@ mercyconnections.org.

Help generate creativity

Generator is dedicated to creating an environment for innovation, creativity and idea fulfillment and is a combination of artist studio, classroom and business incubator at the intersection of art, science and technology. Volunteers are needed to give tours, answer questions for guests and provide help to members who are working on special projects. Volunteers making a 12-hour/month commitment receive membership discounts. Flexible three-hour weekly shifts. A great opportunity for those who like to think outside the box. Contact Beth Robinson at 540-0761 or email info@generatorvt.com.

A friendly greeting

Ethan Allen Homestead Museum invites volunteers to welcome incoming visitors, answer questions and provide tickets for guided tour. Contact Dan O’Neil at 865-4556 or email ethanallenhomestead@ gmail.com.

Jacks and Jills of all trades needed

Lake Champlain Maritime Museum in Ferrisburgh needs volunteers to work on the museum’s ongoing to-do list. Tasks may include scraping and painting or waterfront cleanup or whatever else needs doing. Tasks could vary by the week or month. Contact Elisa Nelson at 475- 2022 or email elisacn@lcmm.org.