Volunteer Opportunities

By Sue Alenick

United Way volunteer coordinator

United Way of Northwest Vermont’s mobile-friendly Volunteer Connection webstie connects you to hundreds of local volunteer needs. Search by age, date, county, interests or causes that are important to you.

Visit unitedwaynwvt.galaxydigital.com or contact the United Way at volctr@unitedwaynwvt.org or 860-1677.

ONE RIDE AT A TIME

Champlain Adaptive Mounted Program offers therapeutic horseback riding lessons for people with disabilities. Volunteers are needed to help riders by side walking, horse leading and grooming. Monday-Saturday schedules. Minimum age for volunteers is 14, and a background check is required. Contact Jean Desranleau at 372-4087 or email EGDJAD1971@aol.com.

CHAT WITH KIDS

Fletcher Free Library invites volunteers to participate in its summer learning program for kids. Volunteers chat with children about books they are reading and the summer learning experiences they are having. June 19-July 28, 2-4 hour shifts, Monday through Saturday 10 a.m.-noon, Tuesday and Wednesday 5-7 p.m., or Sunday noon-2 p.m. Contact Rebecca Goldberg at 865-7216 or email rgoldberg@burlingtonvt.gov.

CREATE A PLAN

Green Mountain Habitat for Humanity is seeking a business-minded volunteer to help research new business plans/outlines and best practices related to their cause. Flexible scheduling, a few hours a week. Contact David Mullin at 872-8726 or email dmullin@vermonthabitat.org.

A SPECIAL HOUSE

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Burlington has a need for volunteers to fill two important roles. In-house staff volunteers provide caring support to guest families, register incoming families, check out guests, answer phones, do occasional light housekeeping, etc. Overnight relief managers sleep on-site and manage the day-to-day operation of the house during their shift. They serve either from Friday at 9 p.m. to Saturday at noon or from Saturday at 6 p.m. to Sunday at noon and are asked to cover a shift four to six times a year. Contact Deanna Cameron at 862-4943 or email Deanna@rmhcvt.org.

NEW CITIZENS

Ethan Allen Homestead will be declared a courthouse on Ethan Allen Day, June 23, as a new group of American citizens are sworn in at the home of Vermont’s founding father. Volunteers can share this moving ceremony by helping to move tables and chairs, setting up podiums and flags, and helping to decorate in advance. Arrive at noon for a 2 p.m. ceremony. Refreshments and complimentary tour of the homestead are offered to volunteers. There is also a need for a volunteer to do ongoing custodial work, tidying the visitor center, washing windows, etc. Contact Dan O’Neil at 865-4556 or email ethanallenhomestead@gmail.com

FOOD FOR THOUGHT

Age Well is in need of Meals on Wheels delivery volunteers in Highgate, Swanton, Milton and Vergennes to deliver Meals on Wheels to homebound elders. Drivers pick up food at a central location and deliver to recipients along their route. They also visit with elders to be sure all is well. One or more weekdays a week or one day a month, 10:45-11:45 a.m. Training provided. Background check, license and insurance checks required. Contact Erica Marks at 662-5249 or email emarks@agewellvt.org.