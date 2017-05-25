Volunteer Opportunities

By

By Sue Alenick

United Way volunteer coordinator

United Way of Northwest Vermont’s mobile-friendly Volunteer Connection app connects you to hundreds of local volunteer needs. Search by age, date, county, interests or causes that are important to you. Stay connected to community needs. Visit unitedwaynwvt.galaxydigital.com or contact volctr@unitedwaynwvt.org or 860-1677.

CHAT WITH KIDS

Fletcher Free Library invites volunteers to participate in its summer learning program for kids. Volunteers chat with children about books they are reading and the summer learning experiences they are having. June 19-July 28, 2-4 hour shifts, Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. to noon, Tuesday and Wednesday 5-7 p.m. or Sunday noon-2 p.m. Contact Rebecca Goldberg at 865-7216 or email rgoldberg@burlingtonvt.gov.

CROSSING GUARDS NEEDED

The City of Winooski is looking for volunteers to serve as crossing guards during special events in the city. Volunteers assist event participants and pedestrians to safely enter and exit areas such as Rotary Park when special events are in progress. Public Safety orientation and safety equipment are provided. Contact Paul Sarne at 655-6410, ext. 12, or email vista@winooskivt.org.

FAMILY ROOM

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Burlington is seeking volunteers to greet and offer compassionate support to visitors in its Family Room at UVM Children’s Hospital. Volunteers assist with the daily operation of the room and provide information about resources to parents and families as needed. They may also answer phones, keep the room tidy and let staff know when food and supplies run low. Three-hour shifts between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., seven days a week. Contact Deanna Cameron at 862-4943 or email Deanna@rmhcvt.org.

GOOD GOLF

Volunteer for the annual Community Partners Classic Golf Tournament at the Champlain Country Club in Swanton, which benefits three community nonprofits. Help document competitions, serve at snack sites, and other tasks. June 16, shifts between 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. or 1-6 p.m. Contact Kathleen Berard-Brown at KBerard-Brown@ncssinc.org.

TOYS FOR PETS

Lucy’s House for the Prevention of Homeless Pets offers an opportunity for volunteers to make pet toys from used socks, sweatshirts and T-shirts to be given out at local food shelves. A great opportunity for a group activity. Contact Sierra Ellis Clements at 879-0898 or email lucyshouseforpets@yahoo.com.

ENJOY THE GREAT OUTDOORS

A number of groups are sprucing up their outdoor spaces for the coming seasons and are looking for volunteers to help with their efforts:

— Vermont Youth Conservation Corps needs volunteers to work along with youth to help with seeding plants, constructing greenhouses, preparing fields for planting, transplanting and much more. The produce raised will help 300 Vermont families to live a healthier lifestyle. Contact Emma Homans at volunteer@vycc.org or call 434-3969.

CAMP DREAM

Help prepare camp property in Fletcher for the arrival of youth, mentors and staff by clearing trails, weeding, new construction, building maintenance, etc. They also need volunteers with carpentry, building trades and other skilled laborers to help building the Camp DREAM Lodge. Great group project. Contact Matt Karkut at 338-8979 or email matt@dreamprogram.org.

GARDEN HELP

Help gardeners and grounds crew dust off the cobwebs and get the grounds ready for planting. Work continues through the summer on gardens and grounds. Another great group activity. Contact Laura Need at 985-2331 or email lneed@shelburnemuseum.org.

Ethan Allen Homestead Museum

Enjoy planting, weeding, watering and harvesting crops in its 18th century kitchen garden. Volunteers can also help make linen from flax grown in the garden. Contact Dan O’Neil at 865-4556 or email ethanallenhomestead@gmail.com.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Burlington

Help maintain the lawn by mowing, weed whacking, picking up branches and keeping equipment in working order throughout the summer. Contact Deanna Cameron at 862-4943 or email Deanna@rmhcvt.org.