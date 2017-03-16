Volunteer Opportunities

By

Choose one of the options below or go to unitedwaynwvt.galaxydigital.com to check out more than 300 other volunteer options from local nonprofits, schools and public partners, or contact United Way at volctr@unitedwaynwvt.org or 860-1677.

VOLUNTEERS AGE 55+

Adults age 55 and over have the life experience and energy to make a significant difference in their communities. As an RSVP volunteer, you will work with a staff member to find the right volunteer match relating to education, health or income equality in our community. RSVP volunteers choose, how, where, and how often they serve and time commitments range from once a week, once a month, to once in a while. RSVP volunteers also have opportunities for social networking, recognition, professional development, and more. In Chittenden County, contact Susan Abell at 861-7823 or email Susana@unitedwaynwvt.org. In Franklin and Grand Isle Counties, contact Mary Pelkey at 524-6337 or email maryp@unitedwaynwvt.org.

A DRIVING NEED

United Way of Northwest Vermont’s Neighbor Rides program is looking for volunteer drivers to use their personal vehicles to transport seniors and persons with disabilities to life-sustaining and life-enriching activities. Drivers in Milton are particularly needed to provide transportation to medical appointments, grocery stores, adult day centers, etc. Mileage reimbursement is available. Background, license and insurance check required. Contact Leah Soderquist at 861-7833 or email Leah@unitedwaynwvt.org.

DODGEBALL!

United Way of Northwest Vermont hosts the annual Play United Dodgeball Tournament on April 2 at Collins Perley in St. Albans. Volunteers are needed to help set up, run the snack bar, run stop watches, keep score, clean up, etc. Enjoy a day of fun and healthy competition. Contact Amanda Elcan at 861-7816 or email Amanda@unitedwaynwvt.org.

HALF MARATHON

RunVermont is planning its April 8 half-marathon which runs from Airport Park in Colchester to the Burlington bike path to the finish at Switchback Brewing (where runners will receive complimentary food and drink tickets!). Volunteers can help with many support opportunities and will receive a gift for contributing their time and talents. Contact Chuck Spear at 863-8412 or email volunteer@runvermont.org.

MUSEUM AMBASSADORS

Shelburne Museum is inviting volunteers to make new friends and memories by serving as a Museum Ambassador. Volunteers assist visitors so they get the most out of their Museum experience and interact with diverse audiences and age groups. Weekly shifts from two and a half to five hours long are available. Volunteers are rewarded with invitations to exclusive events, exhibit previews and tours. Contact Laura Need at 985-0865 or email lneed@shelburnemuseum.org.