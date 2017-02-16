Volunteer Opportunities

By

OUTREACH & ADMINISTRATIVE SUPPORT

Let’s Grow Kids is looking for Community Education and Outreach Support volunteers to help with a variety of training and field outreach activities. Tasks include assisting with advertising, scheduling and data entry for training initiatives, preparing training materials, training design and delivery, scheduling community outreach activities, researching tabling opportunities at fairs and festivals, etc. Administrative support volunteers are also needed to assist the Office Manager and other staff by preparing packets for training events, entering petition data, direct mailings and more. Contact Elizabeth Waring at 448-4409 or email elizabeth@letsgrowkids.org.

BLOOD DRIVES

American Red Cross Blood Services is in need of volunteers to fill a number of important roles: Registration volunteers welcome donors, track and organize donor lists, answer questions, etc. Flexible two- or three-hour shifts. Canteen volunteers welcome donors to the canteen, serve refreshments and alert staff if a donor is not feeling well. Two to four-hour shifts during center hours. Reception volunteers answer the phone and greet donors. Interview and background check required for all volunteers. Contact Alice Drislane at 497-6807 or email alice.drislane@rescross.org.

COOKS AND BAKERS NEEDED

A number of local agencies are in need of volunteers to prepare and serve meals and snacks to residents and clients:

Burlington Dismas House: Individuals and groups to prepare an evening meal once a month for up to 10 residents, a staff member, and the volunteer(s). Prepared meals can be brought to the house or purchased groceries can be prepared in the house kitchen. Contact Sue Drolette at 655-0300 or email sue@dismasofvermont.org.

Martha’s Kitchen (St. Albans): Volunteers help with prepping, cooking, serving and cleaning up after weekday meals and midday meals on weekends. Contact Bob Begley at 343-5411 or email Marthas802@yahoo.com .

Ronald McDonald House (Burlington): Use your cooking or baking skills to make cookies, prepare a dessert or plan and prepare a dinner for guest families. Dinner should serve 12-15 people. Bring ingredients and work in the large, well-equipped kitchen. Contact Deanna Cameron at 862-4943 or email Deanna@rmhcvt.org.

Steps to End Domestic Violence: Bring a prepared meal to a drop-off location to serve 15 Burlington shelter residents and help nurture those fleeing domestic abuse. To sign up, click on this link: http://signup.com/go/YDZ1MW. For info, contact Kim Jordan at 658-3131, Ext. 1081 or email kimj@stepsvt.org.

A New Place: Provide a meal for guests and help meet the needs of the city’s homeless at this Burlington shelter. Volunteer individuals and families can share the meal with guests and learn of their experiences. To sign up for a meal go to http://anewplacevt.org/meals/. Contact Hannah Anderson at 862-9879 or email hannah@anewplacevt.org.

Salvation Army Meals: Individuals or groups can prepare and serve a dinner meal to about 120 people, 5-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday at the Friendly Kitchen in Burlington. Contact Patti Murray at 864-6991 or email patti@use.salvationarmy.org.