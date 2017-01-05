Volunteer Opportunities

By

Choose one of the options below or go to unitedwaynwvt.galaxydigital.com to check out more than 300 other volunteer options from local nonprofits, schools and public partners, or contact United Way at volctr@unitedwaynwvt.org or 860-1677.

FOSTER GRANDPARENT

The Foster Grandparent Program in Chittenden, Franklin & Grand Isle Counties needs volunteer “grandparents,” 55 years of age or over, to serve at preschools, child care centers, Head Starts and elementary schools under teacher/staff supervisions. Volunteers serve between 15-40 hours/week and receive a small, non-taxable stipend. Tasks include tutoring, mentoring and self-esteem building and a background check is required. For Chittenden County, contact Susan Abell at 861-7823 or email Susana@unitedwaynwvt.org in Franklin and Grand Isle counties contact Mary Pelkey at 524-6337 or email maryp@unitedwaynwvt.org.

RESTORING JUSTICE

Franklin Grand Isle Restorative Justice Center is seeking members for its Restorative Justice Panel in St. Albans. Volunteers attend regular meetings to understand the harm caused by offenders and to find the best way for the offender to make amends and not re-offend. About two hours a month. References and a background check are required. Contact Chloe Viner Collins at 752-2094 or email chloe@fgirjc.or.

4-H FACILITATOR NEEDED

UVM Extension is seeking volunteers to work with groups of youth to facilitate hands-on learning. Topics are chosen by the volunteer and use 4-H curriculum guides. Contact Rose Garritano at 656-5429 or email rosemariegarritano@uvm.edu.

BOARD MEMBERS NEEDED

Green Mountain Habitat for Humanity has openings on its Board of Directors. They are looking for one member with CPA accreditation and another with a law background, preferably in development and real estate. Contact David Mullin at 872-8726 or email dmullin@vermonthabitat.org.

TAX PREP HELP

Two organizations are looking for volunteer tax preparers to help prepare tax returns for low- to moderate-income individuals and families. Volunteers for the Working Bridges Mobile Tax Program offer free tax preparation to low-wage workers at workplaces and some community sites. Classroom training begins on Jan. 17 or may be done online. Work takes place two to four hrs./week from mid-Feb. through late March, primarily weekdays. Contact Connie Beal at 881-4218 or email connie@unitedwaynwvt.org. CVOEO tax prep volunteers prepare taxes on a flexible schedule at their Burlington office Feb. through April 15. Volunteers who are not comfortable preparing taxes can still serve as “greeters” to welcome and screen customers. Volunteers for both programs must complete training and pass an online IRS test. Contact Mike McClintock at 863-6248, ext. 731, or email mmclintock@cvoeo.org.

SPECIAL EXHIBIT

Fletcher Free Library is hosting a temporary exhibit called “Exploring Human Origins” from Feb. 18 – March 17. Volunteers are needed to lead tours for school groups and other visitors and to act as program assistants to help publicize and organize programming around the exhibit, particularly to underserved populations. A background in anthropology, biology or geology is preferred for tour guides. Contact Rebecca Goldberg at 865-7227 or email rgoldberg@burlingtonvt.gov.