Volleyball all stars travel to interstate match with N.H.

By

Champlain Valley Union High School boys volleyball coach Jeff Boliba took the Vermont High School all star team for a match against the New Hampshire all stars last weekend in Londonderry, N.H.

CVU, which won the first Vermont boys state volleyball championship last fall, had two players on the Vermont all star team: setter Jeffrey Boliba and hitter Kevin Devine.

New Hampshire, which finished its spring volleyball season this month, beat the Vermont team in a close match. Coach Boliba noted that New Hampshire had an advantage having just completed their season, while the Vermont players hadn’t played competitive high school ball since their fall season.

“I could not have been prouder of our boys,” Coach Boliba said. “They played great and represented Vermont and their respective schools well. They showed great sportsmanship and surprised New Hampshire with how strong our boys volleyball program is.”

The interstate match was set up by the Vermont Youth Volleyball Association. The association’s goal was to give each of the Vermont boys on the team equal playing time and to foster a friendly competitive culture with New Hampshire for the future.

Both Boliba and Devine are continuing their competitive volleyball career after high school. Devine has committed to play NCAA Division III men’s volleyball at Wentworth Institute of Technology, and Boliba is playing club volleyball at the University of Nevada, Reno.