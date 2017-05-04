May 8, 2017

VNA Fashion Show

May 4, 2017
Family Room volunteer Mary Hart modeled an Eileen Fisher fashion from local boutique Expressions at the Spring Blooms! Fashion Show and Dinner, a benefit for VNA’s Janet S. Munt Family Room, that was held on Thursday, April 6.

