Vermont teen orator honored

By

Observer courtesy photo by Guy Page

Lake Champlain Waldorf High School (Shelburne) senior Elliott Rice was honored in the Vermont Statehouse earlier this month for his win in the Vermont Oratorical Championship sponsored by the American Legion and his participation in the National Oratorical Finals on April 14-15 in Indianapolis.

Rice is the grandson of Lucy McCullough and Rep. Jim McCullough of Williston. (Left to right) Lucy McCullough, Elliott Rice, Rick Rice, Lisa McCullough and Jim McCullough.