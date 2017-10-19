Vermont Tech bolsters manufacturing program

By

Observer photos by Al Frey

Vermont Technical College unveiled its newly renovated advanced manufacturing lab at its Williston campus, complete with CNC milling machine and three-dimensional printer, on National Manufacturing Day Oct. 6. Congressman Peter Welch spoke at the unveiling and open house.

The lab expansion was enabled by a $4 million grant through the U.S. Department of Labor’s Strengthening Working Families Initiative. The grant will help the college use the lab to provide free training and career services to Vermont families that depend on the state’s manufacturing sector.