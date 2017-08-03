Vermont backs Canada-to-Mass. energy line under Lake Champlain

TDI New England, a subsidiary of New York-based Blackstone asset management company, submitted two proposals last week to the State of Massachusetts to transmit wind and hydro-electric energy from Quebec to Massachusetts via a transmission line buried under Lake Champlain and through other Vermont rights-of-way.
Gov. Phil Scott released a statement June 27 supporting the so-called “New England Clean Power Link.”
“(This) is a well-designed, innovative transmission project that Vermont looks forward to hosting,” Scott said. “The transmission line enjoys very broad support throughout state and local government, as well as from businesses and homeowners … I strongly encourage the Massachusetts’ Electric Distribution Companies to select the (project) to supply clean, cost-effective electricity.
“This … is a win-win for Vermont and Massachusetts consumers,” his statement continued, “as it provides tremendous economic and environmental benefits for both states, including cleaner air and lower-cost power, increased tax payments, jobs and programs to help low-income residents and the environment.”
The project is fully-permitted and shovel-ready, according to TDI-New England. It was developed in partnership with Canadian power companies Hydro-Québec, Gaz Métro and Boralex in response to a Massachusetts Clean Energy Request for Proposals, which is designed to achieve the mandate set by the Massachusetts Global Warming Solutions Act to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
“This construction-ready interconnection is certainly the most viable transmission line proposed in New England,” said TDI-New England Chief Executive Officer Don Jessome. “The project provides a vital link to unleash low-carbon, cost-effective electricity from the Québec system for the benefit of Massachusetts, replacing fossil fuel generators with clean energy resources, while lowering energy prices.”
TDI-New England’s proposals are to provide 1,000 megawatts of hydropower sourced from the existing Hydro-Québec system and delivered over the New England Clean Power Link line. The second proposal is to provide 700 megawatts of hydropower sourced from the Hydro-Québec system and 300 megawatts of wind from a new wind farm to be constructed by Boralex and Gaz Métro.
