UVM receives $250K for climate change fellowship

The UVM Extension’s Center for Sustainable Agriculture was one of nine grant recipients nationwide to receive roughly $250,000 from the Agriculture and Food Research Initiative Program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture.

The money will be used to develop a climate adaptation fellowship curriculum to help educate and prepare farmers and foresters in the Northeast for how climate change will affect their businesses.

“The curriculum will be unique in that it will utilize farmer leaders for peer-to-peer learning in local agricultural communities to improve knowledge sharing,” said Joshua Faulkner, UVM’s farming and climate change program coordinator.

“We know how powerful farmer-to-farmer learning can be, and we want to harness that power to improve climate change resilience for farms and forests.”

The project will be co-led by Rachel Schattman of the USDA Northeast Climate Hub and Ernesto Mendez, a UVM plant and soil science associate professor.

“This program… will help build more resilient farm and forest businesses through reduced pest damage, improved yields, effective water management and improved risk management,” Faulkner said. “It will help conserve soil and water resources and help managers of agricultural and forest land plan for and adapt to climate change.”

To learn more, call the UVM Extension at 656-5459.