UVM conference to highlight issues with winter de-icing

The University of Vermont is partnering with the Winooski Natural Resources Conservation District to host the Lake Champlain Watershed Deicing Conference on Sept. 29.

This free event is open to all, but geared for municipal road maintenance staff and private winter maintenance contractors, as well as elected officials, businesses and nonprofits tasked with decision-making or public education about deicing roads, driveways, sidewalks or parking lots.

It will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at UVM’s Dudley H. Davis Center in Burlington. “There is a critical need to build awareness of the impacts of chloride accumulation in our waters that has resulted from winter maintenance practices,” said Kris Stepenuck of UVM.

“We also need to educate road maintenance workers, public officials and others of the actions we can take to minimize further impacts while still maintaining public safety.”

Speakers will share best management practices for winter maintenance that help reduce contractor spending and use of salt while at the same time protecting public safety and the environment. A special session for private contractors will be offered to provide training in New Hampshire’s Green SnowPro salt applicator certification and liability protection program. The deadline for registrations is Sept. 15.

For more information and to register, visit go.uvm.edu/ deicing or call 656-8504.