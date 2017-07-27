Utilities spur Vermonters to turn over new ‘Leaf’

By

The Vermont Electric Cooperative and Green Mountain Power are partnering with automaker Nissan to encourage Vermonters to purchase the all-electric Leaf with a $10,000 rebate.

Members of the Vermont Electric Cooperative can take advantage of the $10,000 rebate, a $250 bill credit and up to $7,500 in federal tax credits for buying the car, which retails for about $30,000. Green Mountain Power customers have been eligible for the $10,000 rebate since June, resulting in record Leaf sales at Freedom Nissan in South Burlington, according to a press release from the Colchester-based utility.

Green Mountain Power announced last week that the rebate offer will continue through September.

“We are excited that in June this program helped more than 35 of our customers decide to purchase electric vehicles and support Vermont’s clean energy goals,” said Green Mountain Power President and CEO Mary Powell. “The extension of the program until the end of September will give more customers time to take advantage of this great offer.”

The Nissan Leaf has a range of up to 107 miles. Nissan warrantees the Leaf for the first eight years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first.

“There is tremendous opportunity to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in our daily lives by transitioning to electric vehicles, even in the more rural parts of the state,“ said Christine Hallquist, Chief Executive Officer of the Johnson-based Vermont Electric Cooperative.

Interested buyers may contact Nissan in South Burlington (864-7400) or visit NissanUSA.com/leaf to learn more. To explore more about electric vehicles in Vermont, including where to find electric charging stations, visit driveelectricvt.com.