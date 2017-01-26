USDA conservation funds to help expand border woodlands

By

A regional conservation partnership in Vermont which operates in seven towns along the western spine of the Green Mountains will receive federal funding of more than half a million dollars, thanks to a USDA conservation grant, according to a Jan. 3 release.

The partnership, called Cold Hollow to Canada, is specifically focusd on the northern reaches of the Green Mountains, which are called Cold Hollow, the group’s website said.

The cross-boundary management initiative, called the Cold Hollow Woodlots Program, initially engaged 12 landowners spanning over 2,000 acres in the town of Enosburg.

The $640,000 in funds, which are being issued as a part of the Department of Agriculture’s Regional Conservation Partnership Program, will help expand this work to 50 landowners and 8,000 acres by adding woodlots in Richford and Montgomery, as it continues serving the existing woodlot group in Enosburg.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced on Jan. 3 that it is one of 88 high-impact projects across the country set to receive a collective $225 million in federal funding; in addition, partners have proposed to contribute up to an additional $500 million to improve the nation’s water quality, combat drought, enhance soil health, support wildlife habitat and protect agricultural viability.

“We’re so pleased to be able to bring these resources to private landowners in our region, and to support the stewardship of our working forests’ health, integrity and resiliency into the future, for both people and wildlife,” said Charlie Hancock, the board chair of Cold Hollow to Canada,

The effort will encourage Vermont’s private forest owners to manage wildlife habitat, find solutions for the effects of climate change, and develop ways to help forests adapt to changing conditions, the group said in a press release.

Hancock said the funding made available through RCPP will galvanize landowners towards a more collaborative approach to management, and provide the financial capacity to leverage a greater impact.

