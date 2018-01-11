Urgent call for blood donations

Severe weather caused blood drive cancellations
This January, National Blood Donor Month, the American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood and platelet donors of all blood types to make an appointment to give now and help address a winter blood donation shortage.
Severe winter weather has had a negative impact on blood donations so far with more than 150 blood drives forced to cancel, causing over 5,500 blood and platelet donations to go uncollected. This is in addition to seasonal illnesses, such as the flu, and hectic holiday schedules collectively contributing to more than 28,000 fewer donations than what was needed in November and December.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Burlington
Jan. 11 — 12-5 p.m., Burlington Electric Dept, 585 Pine Street
Jan. 11 — 12-5 p.m., North Star Leasing, 747 Pine Street
Jan. 17 — 1-7 p.m., University of Vermont Waterman Building, So. Prospect Street
Jan 30 — 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Dealer.com, 1 Howard Street
Colchester
Jan. 11 — 12-5 p.m., Green Mountain Power, 163 Acorn Lane
Jan. 25 — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Albany College of Pharmacy, 261 Mountain View Drive
Jan. 25 — 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Saint Michael’s College Dion Student Center, Winooski Park
Essex
Jan. 13 — 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Essex Cinema, 21 Essex Way
Jan. 27 — 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Essex Cinema, 21 Essex Way
Jan. 31 — 1-6 p.m., Albert D. Lawton School, 104 Maple Street
Hinesburg
Jan. 11 — 12:30-6 p.m., St. Jude’s Parish Hall, 10580 Rte. 116
Jan. 18 — 10 a.m.-3 p.m., NRG Systems, 110 Riggs Road
Milton
Jan. 14 — 8 a.m.-1 p.m., St. Ann’s Parish Center, 41 Main Street
South Burlington
Jan. 13 — 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m., University Mall, 155 Dorset Street
Jan. 23 — 12-6 p.m., St. John Vianney Parish Hall, 160 Hinesburg Road
Williston
Jan. 20 — 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Texas Roadhouse, 225 Interstate Corporate Center
Winooski
Jan. 24 — 10 a.m.-3 p.m., My Web Grocer, Champlain Mill, 20 Winooski Falls Way
Visit redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) for more information.
