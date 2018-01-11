Urgent call for blood donations

By

Severe weather caused blood drive cancellations

This January, National Blood Donor Month, the American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood and platelet donors of all blood types to make an appointment to give now and help address a winter blood donation shortage.

Severe winter weather has had a negative impact on blood donations so far with more than 150 blood drives forced to cancel, causing over 5,500 blood and platelet donations to go uncollected. This is in addition to seasonal illnesses, such as the flu, and hectic holiday schedules collectively contributing to more than 28,000 fewer donations than what was needed in November and December.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Burlington

Jan. 11 — 12-5 p.m., Burlington Electric Dept, 585 Pine Street

Jan. 11 — 12-5 p.m., North Star Leasing, 747 Pine Street

Jan. 17 — 1-7 p.m., University of Vermont Waterman Building, So. Prospect Street

Jan 30 — 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Dealer.com, 1 Howard Street

Colchester

Jan. 11 — 12-5 p.m., Green Mountain Power, 163 Acorn Lane

Jan. 25 — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Albany College of Pharmacy, 261 Mountain View Drive

Jan. 25 — 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Saint Michael’s College Dion Student Center, Winooski Park

Essex

Jan. 13 — 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Essex Cinema, 21 Essex Way

Jan. 27 — 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Essex Cinema, 21 Essex Way

Jan. 31 — 1-6 p.m., Albert D. Lawton School, 104 Maple Street

Hinesburg

Jan. 11 — 12:30-6 p.m., St. Jude’s Parish Hall, 10580 Rte. 116

Jan. 18 — 10 a.m.-3 p.m., NRG Systems, 110 Riggs Road

Milton

Jan. 14 — 8 a.m.-1 p.m., St. Ann’s Parish Center, 41 Main Street

South Burlington

Jan. 13 — 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m., University Mall, 155 Dorset Street

Jan. 23 — 12-6 p.m., St. John Vianney Parish Hall, 160 Hinesburg Road

Williston

Jan. 20 — 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Texas Roadhouse, 225 Interstate Corporate Center

Winooski

Jan. 24 — 10 a.m.-3 p.m., My Web Grocer, Champlain Mill, 20 Winooski Falls Way

Visit redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) for more information.