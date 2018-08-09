August 10, 2018

Ultimate evening of sports

August 9, 2018

Even Swiatek (Team Breadloaf) makes a leaping catch during Tuesday evening’s Ultimate Frisbee competition at Williston’s Rec’ Fields.

Team Breadloaf (teal) and Team Equinox (white) battle during Tuesday evening’s Ultimate Frisbee competition at Williston’s Rec’ Fields.

