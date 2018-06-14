June 20, 2018

You are here: Home / Education / Trinity Baptist class of 2018
All this weeks Education Articles

Trinity Baptist class of 2018

June 14, 2018 By Observer Leave a Comment

Observer courtesy photo
Trinity Baptist School of Williston graduated five seniors in a June 3 ceremony. The graduating class (LEFT TO RIGHT): Olivia Anair, Moriah Sullivan, Lydia Parker, Liza Cahill and Joseph Desany.

All this weeks News Articles
Filed Under: News

Speak Your Mind