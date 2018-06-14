Trinity Baptist class of 2018

June 20, 2018
Williston Vermont News and Events
Observer courtesy photoTrinity Baptist School of Williston graduated five seniors in a June 3 ceremony. The graduating class (LEFT TO RIGHT): Olivia Anair, Moriah Sullivan, Lydia Parker, Liza Cahill and Joseph Desany.
