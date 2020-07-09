Williston Observer

Williston Vermont News and Events

News

Treasured moments

July 9, 2020

By Holly and Prineet Amin, Williston

We’ve lived in Williston for almost 10 years now, and for at least the last seven years, our July Fourth tradition has involved the parade and fireworks. We were forced to break that traditional this year,  and hopefully for ONLY this year. 

We did keep one tradition alive: eating a higher than average amount of sugar before lunch time. 

Every kid knows that with a parade comes convertibles and candy, and so we took our convertible for a morning ride up to Milton to try Madeline’s Bakery. And, as parents of two young kids (LEFT: Addie, age 6 and Arik, age 3), we decided this year it would be perfectly acceptable to have sugar cookies and donuts for breakfast. We did try to balance that morning sugar intake with freshly picked strawberries from Paul Mazza’s after lunch, followed by tons of socially distanced swimming and floating at a friend’s house in Thayer Bay in Colchester.

When life hands you lemons, make lemonade. When the world hands you a pandemic, treasure every moment with your family and do your best  to keep yourselves and others healthy.

Happy Fourth, America.

Related Articles

News
June 18, 2020

‘Cops investigating cops’

Williston Police Chief Patrick Foley’s first alternative to an in-house review of citizen complaints against police officers would be to turn to the Vermont State Police, he said in an interview Tuesd
Read More
News
July 2, 2020

Republican seeks Williston seat in Vermont House

By Jason Starr Observer staff Tony O’Rourke is running to become the first republican to represent the Town of Williston in the Vermont House of Representatives in the nearly 20 years that he has live
Read More
News
May 14, 2020

Providing a special cheer

During the last week of March, hundreds of athletes, coaches and volunteers were scheduled to come together for the Special Olympics Vermont 2020 Winter Games. Instead, athletes stayed home, unable to
Read More

Comment here