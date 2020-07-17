Town sets tax rate, extends payment deadline

July 17, 2020

The Williston Selectboard has set the municipal property tax rate for the new fiscal year at .275 — or 27.5 cents per $100 of assessed property value — and extended the deadline for homeowners to pay the first tax installment by one month.

The rate is close to the rate of .2743 that the board estimated would be the tax impact of the $11.6 million budget voters approved at Town Meeting Day in March. The rate is slightly higher than the projection due to smaller-than-expected growth in the total value of the town’s taxable property — it’s Grand List — Town Manager Rick McGuire said. The grand list has grown by $40 million since last year, McGuire said, an increase of 2 percent.

The .275 tax rate represents an increase of about a half-penny per $100 of property value over the last fiscal year rate of .2695. The increase amounts to an additional $14 on the annual property tax bill of a $300,000 home, for example.

Williston’s education property tax rate has also been set by the Vermont Department of Taxes at $1.5818.

Because of the federal extension for filing income taxes to July 15, about 500 homeowners have not yet filed homestead declarations to determine their income-based education tax credits, according to McGuire. That has delayed the town’s typical tax billing timeline.

On Tuesday, the selectboard pushed back the deadline for paying the first of three property tax installments to Sept. 15. Typically, the first installment is due Aug. 15. The second and third installment due dates will remain the typical Nov. 15 and Feb. 15.