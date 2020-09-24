Town meeting room renamed to honor Beckett, McGuire

September 24, 2020

The meeting room at Williston Town Hall has been renamed the Beckett-McGuire Meeting Room in honor of two long-time town staff members who retired earlier this year.

Rick McGuire spent countless hours in the meeting room during his 22 years as town manager, leading selectboard meetings and tending to a variety of town business. McGuire retired in August. Beckett was town clerk and treasurer for two decades, her tenure overlapping almost entirely with McGuire’s. She also volunteered on the town’s development review board, cemetery commission and as a justice of the peace.

Beckett was fighting cancer during her final years on the job. She retired in March and died in August.

Last week, the selectboard unanimously approved a resolution renaming the meeting room in their honor.

“Both individuals exemplified public service, performing their civic duty admirably with the highest degree of integrity,” the resolution says. “The contributions (they) have made to the community will be felt for years to come.”

The meeting room is located in the second floor of town hall on Williston Road. It hosts the meetings of several town boards and commissions and is used by a variety of civic organizations.

A plaque with information about Beckett and McGuire’s service to the community will be created and hung in the room, Town Manager Erik Wells said.

— Jason Starr