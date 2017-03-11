Tony Pomerleau’s Circle of Care challenge

By

It’s rare when we get to witness the full circle of life — when longevity, generosity and purpose meet at a perfect moment in time. Tony Pomerleau has the good fortune of seeing his beginning years and his later years come together as a symbol of a life well led with many blessings and much success. Much of Vermont stands as a witness to Tony’s generosity and commitment to community over the past nine decades. This is the story of one small corner of the New North End in Burlington, Vermont, that has Tony to thank for taking a chance when no one else would.

“Years ago, when I was first starting out, I was one of the few people who would take houses in trade. I had just taken one in trade when I got a call from a business acquaintance wanting to know if I could help a young reverend who wanted to start a church on North Avenue. No one would give him a loan. I sold the house I had just gotten in trade and was able to lend the reverend the money he needed for the down payment,” Pomerleau remembers. “He bought a modest house on Poirier Place in the New North End, which was the beginning of the Christian Alliance congregation here in Burlington.”

Over the years, the Alliance Church membership grew, and eventually, the reverend was able to sell the house on Poirier Place and buy the lot across the street at 1200 North Ave.

In 2013, Living Well Group purchased the property to offer integrative, holistic residential care to more Vermonters, especially low-income seniors. Today, it is home to 39 elders — an eclectic mix of artists, musicians, historians, teachers, and other community leaders. Everyone at Living Well Group believes in caring for a person’s emotional, physical and spiritual wellbeing, and the organization is working to write a fitting next chapter for the yellow brick building.

Through their mutual commitment to addressing disparities in our greater community through innovative approaches and programs, Tony and the staff at Ethan Allen Residence have created a new challenge for themselves and the greater community. Tony is offering the Circle of Care challenge match; he will match dollar-for-dollar all donations to Living Well Group’s Ethan Allen Residence up to $100,000.

“I am very pleased to be able to offer this challenge match and increase support for this organization,” said Pomerleau. “This neighborhood and this building hold great memories for me. I am also fortunate to have good health and the resources to provide for the care of my family and friends. Everyone at Ethan Allen Residence — from the chef to the administrator — believes in the dignity of aging with grace, kindness and community. These are things I believe in, too.”

“Mr. Pomerleau’s incredibly generous challenge match will allow us to make much needed improvements to the building — inside and out,” said Dee DeLuca, Living Well Group’s executive director. “We are very appreciative to be a part of the arc of caring for the neighborhood, the building, and most importantly, the people. We will honor the past and plan for a productive future as we make the building sing again. We are so grateful to Tony for this opportunity and this Circle of Care challenge.”

With this Circle of Care challenge match, all donations will be matched 1:1 resulting in Pomerleau’s original gift of $100,000 growing into $200,000 for the organization. For more information on how to rise to the challenge and make a tax-deductable donation, call Mary Mougey at 658-1573 x112 or email mmougey@ethanallenresidence.org.

About Living Well Group

Living Well Group is a nonprofit organization with three campuses serving more than 100 elders and their families. Living Well Group’s mission is resident-focused caring for elders that promotes wellbeing within a wide range of community connections.

To learn more, visit: ethanallenresidence.org or call 658-1573.