Time to shine

By

Unified hoops team

off to 3-0 start

By Lauren Read

Observer correspondent

While the rest of Champlain Valley

Union’s spring sports teams are

in the midst of preseason practices,

there is one program that is already

off to a winning start.

The Unified basketball team

— which partners students with

disabilities and athletes without

disabilities on the court — is 3-0,

just one year after winning the

inaugural state championship.

“Winning the championship at

the Patrick Gym was a lifetime

highlight for several of our athletes,”

said CVU co-coach Peter

Booth. “There are definitely players,

both athletes and partners, who

would love to win another title.”

CVU has won games over Burlington,

BFA-St. Albans and Colchester

to start the year.

With the wins have come the

crowds for the Redhawks, who are

enjoying the notoriety.

“We had our first home game last

week, and our side of the stands

was full of students, faculty and

staff,” Booth said. “Having a crowd

at our games is something that our

athletes and partners really enjoy. It

just elevates their sense of belonging

and pride.”

But CVU isn’t content. The

Redhawks are striving for improvement

as the season progresses, and

another title run.

“Several of our players this year

have been playing with us for all

three seasons, and you can really

see the improvement in their basketball

skills and their ability to

understand the game,” Booth said.

“It’s been fun to watch.

“Honestly, our primary goal is

to have a good time and enjoy the

season together,” he added. “We

have a really great group of kids.”

The unified sports basketball

program in Vermont finished with

12 teams last year and started this

year with 16 as a partnership between

the Special Olympics and

Vermont Principals Association

has helped the sport grow. The VPA

added bocce and bowling to the

unified sports program this year.